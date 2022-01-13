ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chris Wood to Newcastle for £25m shows Saudis have one priority | Louise Taylor

By Louise Taylor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rMqGb_0dkR7Pi000

Overpriced panic buy, transformational stroke of genius or something in between? By late May, when Newcastle visit Turf Moor for their final Premier League game of the season, the answer should be apparent. The moment Yasir al-Rumayyan agreed to trigger the £25m release clause in Chris Wood’s contract at Burnley, Newcastle’s chairman emphasised that, right now, his club have a single priority.

Related: Attack or defence? What should a new manager prioritise to keep a team up?

By paying top dollar for a 30-year-old striker who has scored three goals in 18 appearances this season and whose transfer was confirmed on Thursday morning, Rumayyan indicated that the Saudi Arabian-controlled club will press every available button and flick all possible switches to avert relegation. Short-term thinking is no longer taboo.

Moreover, even if the price tag dictates it is extremely difficult to have envisaged another top-tier team activating Wood’s release clause, the New Zealand centre-forward could prove an excellent addition to Eddie Howe’s side.

Wood’s perhaps surprisingly eclectic taste in music variously encompasses the Kings of Leon, Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra and Howe must trust his formidable aerial presence will bring similar breadth and diversity to a struggling, frequently one-dimensional, Newcastle XI.

The manager, having tried to start addressing this problem by paying up to £15m to transplant the England attacking right-back Kieran Trippier from Atlético Madrid to Tyneside last week, needed a central striker to connect with Trippier’s crosses.

That forward was supposed to be Callum Wilson, a generally impressive performer during a season in which Newcastle have won one game – against Burnley – but calf trouble will sideline Wilson for eight weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BqYbk_0dkR7Pi000
Newcastle have paid up to £15m for the 31-year-old Kieran Trippier and hope Chris Wood can connect with the right-back’s crosses. Photograph: MI News/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock

His injury placed Howe under immense pressure, forcing a reordering of recruitment priorities, with the need for central defenders suddenly deemed less important than acquiring Wood in time for Saturday’s potentially season-defining relegation six-pointer at home to Watford.

Few pundits would claim Wood is quite Wilson’s equal but he has scored 10 or more goals in each of the past four seasons for Burnley, no mean achievement in a side frequently on the back foot.

Equally importantly, his removal from the Turf Moor equation at a time when Maxwel Cornet, Sean Dyche’s most gifted attacker, is representing Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations could exert a disastrous effect on Burnley’s survival hopes. With three from Norwich, Newcastle, Burnley and Watford appearing Championship-bound it could in effect rescue Howe’s team.

Much hinges on Dyche’s ability to reinvest the Wood millions swiftly and successfully but he will not be easy to replace and there are fears Cornet may suffer from no longer being able to play off the former Leeds target man. Small wonder Burnley’s manager is apparently incandescent at his No 9’s departure. Or that Norwich are not overly enthusiastic about allowing their midfielder Todd Cantwell to move to St James’ Park.

Wood invariably operated as part of a front two for Dyche, typically being deployed alongside Cornet or Ashley Barnes, and with Howe keen on configuring Newcastle in a 4–4-2, a partnership with the more improvisational Allan Saint-Maximin may bring out the best in the recently disappointing Frenchman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uXYgQ_0dkR7Pi000
Can Chris Wood bring more out of the recently disappointing Allan Saint-Maximin? Photograph: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

If one of Wood’s key roles will be to polish off crosses – often from Trippier – his ability to hold up the ball, press from the front and bully defenders into submission can only strengthen a Newcastle side who have scored a modest 19 goals.

“He is a very dangerous attacking threat, has a physicality and character that I really like, and he has vast experience in the Premier League,” Howe said. “He will be a great fit for us.” Wood described the move as “a very exciting opportunity” and said he was determined to “repay the faith” shown by Howe and the club.

Once Wilson is back, it is not inconceivable he could play alongside Wood; after all, the former did well in a wide role during a brief flirtation with a split striker system featuring Miguel Almirón as a false nine under Steve Bruce’s management last season.

Back then Mike Ashley owned Newcastle and the retail magnate actively pursued a policy of buying primarily players aged under 25 possessing strong resale potential. It is impossible to imagine Ashley sanctioning Wood’s signing, let alone that of the 31-year-old Trippier, but such failure to speculate to accumulate largely explains why the club were twice relegated on his watch.

Even if Wood loses his starting place on Wilson’s return, he will be deemed money well spent if he helps Newcastle avoid the fate they suffered in 2009 and 2016.

Should the worst happen, Trippier and Wood are players who would be expected to excel in the second tier, helping help secure promotion at the first attempt, but no one at St James’ Park wants to contemplate that possibility. When, last October, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund purchased a majority 80% stake in a club co-owned with the minority shareholders Amanda Staveley and Reuben Brothers, it certainly did not envisage suffering the spectacular loss of face across the Middle East which would accompany relegation.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

At a juncture when Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are thriving under the control of Saudi’s Gulf neighbours in Qatar and Abu Dhabi respectively, such a calamity would not be remotely well received in Riyadh and Jeddah. Championship football was never supposed to be part of the geopolitical soft power playbook.

Newcastle are planning to fly to Saudi Arabia for a warm-weather training camp after their game at Leeds on 22 January because they have a break until their next game at home to Everton on 8 February.

Back at Turf Moor, Burnley’s staff and players reportedly feel let down, if not downright betrayed, by Wood’s defection to a direct rival capable of damaging their future livelihoods. Howe, Rumayyan and Staveley must hope he exhibits similar ruthlessness in front of goal.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Points the only currency that matters to Newcastle as must-win Watford clash approaches

They have been called the richest club in the world but money is not the answer to Newcastle United’s problems. Eddie Howe’s team have too few points in the bank. That is the only currency that matters at the moment. It makes them Premier League paupers.The reality of the situation is reflected in the club’s approach to the transfer market. Fans dreamt of Saudi cash bringing big names to Tyneside. Chris Wood is not the sort of exotic foreign signing they expected. Newcastle have met the £25m release clause for the Burnley striker. The New Zealander has scored just three...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Martin
Person
James Taylor
Person
Ashley Barnes
The Independent

Chelsea chase City scalp and new boys eye debuts – Premier League talking points

Nine Premier League fixtures will take place this weekend after the majority of clubs have battled through their recent Covid-19 issues.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key talking points before this round of matches with important clashes at both ends of the table.Will Tuchel have Midas touch?🏆 Congratulations, @ChelseaFC - #UCLFinal winners!@ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/btoRg1JM32— UEFA (@UEFA) May 30, 2021Chelsea travel to the Etihad for a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday already trailing Manchester City by 10 points. When Thomas Tuchel first arrived in England, he got the better of Pep Guardiola in three crunch games at...
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

Chris Wood could make Newcastle debut against relegation rivals Watford

Chris Wood is in line to make his Newcastle debut in Saturday’s Premier League clash with fellow strugglers Watford. The £25million signing from Burnley is likely to deputise for striker Callum Wilson as he continues his recovery from a calf injury, while England full-back Kieran Trippier, who lined up for the Magpies against Cambridge in the FA Cup last weekend, is expected to make his league bow for the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudis#Ivory Coast#Soccer#Turf Moor#Saudi Arabian#Trippier#Burnley
The Independent

Burnley vs Leicester City becomes latest Premier League match to be postponed

Burnley vs Leicester City on Saturday has become the latest Premier League game to be postponed.The Premier League accepted a request lodged by Burnley, who were already without several players through Covid, injuries and Maxwel Cornet’s absence at the Africa Cup of Nations prior to the enforced sale of Chris Wood to relegation rivals Newcastle this week.A league statement said: “The Premier League Board accepted Burnley’s application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), due to COVID-19 cases and injuries.”It is the fourth Burnley match this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe insists Newcastle will not be held to ransom over transfers

Eddie Howe has warned that Newcastle will not be held to ransom as they attempt to flex their financial muscle in a bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.The club’s new owners, backed by the spending power of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund have already splashed out around £37million to secure the services of England defender Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and Burnley’s New Zealand striker Chris Wood.They are aware January signings come at a premium – 30-year-old Wood’s release clause is understood to have been activated by a bid of £25million, which raised eyebrows in certain quarters...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek offered on loan to Newcastle

What the papers sayManchester United have reportedly offered up their midfielder Donny van de Beek as a loan to Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund. According to the Manchester Evening News, the 24-year-old’s future at the club is in doubt as he continues to struggle for game time.Newcastle have been told to cough up more than £37m if they want to sign Fiorentina and Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, 24. The Sun reports that Toon boss Eddie Howe is ‘desperate’ for two centre-backs. The paper reports that the Serbia international who has made 132 Serie A starts since his 2017 signing is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min.com

Chris Wood fails first Newcastle test in relegation six pointer

Time is running out for Newcastle. A performance full of promise, encouragement and hope goes against the very nature of survival. The time for hope was at the beginning of the season. Newcastle are at the mercy of 90 minutes each week and their points-per-game rate is currently sending them into the Championship.
SOCCER
The Guardian

The Guardian

115K+
Followers
45K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy