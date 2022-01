The LG Ultragear GP9 portable gaming speaker is an optimized piece of equipment for avid gamers to incorporate into their existing setup or virtually anywhere they go to enjoy an immersive in-game experience. The speaker boasts built-in DAC and DTS Headphone:X features with surround sound that is optimized for FPS and RTS games alike. The unit can be connected to virtually any system including PCs, gaming consoles, smartphones and more to let users take advantage of the virtual 7.1 surround sound with every device they own.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO