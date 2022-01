A real-world analysis of tofacitinib, presented at the annual Advances in Inflammatory Bowel Disease conference, confirms that long-term use of the selective immunosuppressant agent tofacitinib is associated with high rates of steroid-free remission in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC). These findings, along with clinical practice observations made during another session at the conference, further validate the efficacy of tofacitinib beyond that currently reported in specific clinical trial populations.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO