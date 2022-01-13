ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Malaysia's biodiesel exports to fall to 5-yr low due to EU rules -association

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s exports of palm-based biodiesel are set to decline this year to the lowest in five years, the Malaysian Biodiesel Association (MBA) said on Thursday, as a result of European Union rules.

Biodiesel exports from Malaysia are seen falling to 250,000 tonnes from 300,000 tonnes a year ago, MBA president U.R. Unnithan said in a conference.

Production is pegged to rise to 1.2 million tonnes from one million tonnes in 2021, he added. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Martin Petty)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Analysis: Physical crude oil market steams ahead after Omicron blip

LONDON/BANGALORE/SINGAPORE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Frantic oil buying driven by supply outages and signs the Omicron variant won't be as disruptive as feared has pushed some crude grades to multi-year highs, suggesting the rally in Brent futures could be sustained a while longer, traders said. Prices for physical cargoes do...
TRAFFIC
theedgemarkets.com

Indonesia to export 10,000 tonnes of crude coconut oil to Malaysia

JAKARTA (Jan 16): Indonesia's North Sulawesi province will export 10,000 tonnes of crude coconut oil worth US$17.27 million (RM72.17 million) to Malaysia early this year, a trade official said. Farmers and traders could take advantage of the country's demand to boost export, Antara news agency quoted head of provincial office...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Saudi index at highest in over 15 years; Egypt falls

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market ended higher on Sunday, in response to a rise in crude prices on Friday, while the Egyptian bourse retreated due to a selloff in blue-chips. Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, settled higher on Friday, boosted by supply...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Biodiesel#Mba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Reuters

Malta sees biggest protest yet against COVID measures

VALLETTA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Malta saw its biggest protest yet against COVID rules on Sunday, with hundreds of people marching in the capital Valletta against new measures requiring production of a COVID certificate for entry to most venues including restaurants, gyms and bars. Malta has seen one of the...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Sudan's inflation accelerates to 359.09% in 2021

(Reuters) - Sudan’s headline inflation rate averaged 359.09% in 2021, up from 163.26% in 2020, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday. Inflation slowed to 318.21% year-on-year in December, from 339.58 in the previous month, the statistics agency added in a statement. Core inflation, which strips out volatile...
BUSINESS
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Firms still exporting into EU despite new costs

Businesses are still exporting successfully to mainland Europe despite the extra costs following the UK's exit from the European Union (EU), firms have told BBC Politics East. Although the UK left the EU in 2021, many of the new rules were delayed. Suffolk consultant Miles Vartan said new rules brought...
ECONOMY
froggyweb.com

No issue with EU airport slot rule, no sign of ghost flights, EU says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Europe’s use it or lose it airport slot rule has not created issues for airlines during the COVID-19 pandemic nor is there any evidence of carriers operating ghost flights because of the rule, a senior European Commission official said on Thursday. “From our perspective, it...
TRAVEL
theedgemarkets.com

Malaysia's Nikkei Recovery Index ranking due to strong public-private teamwork

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 10): The success of Malaysia’s National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) has been instrumental in Malaysia being ranked 13th in the Nikkei Covid-19 Recovery Index, after nearly two years of battling the Covid-19 pandemic. Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia president Datuk Dr Kuljit Singh said Malaysia’s success...
HEALTH
wsau.com

German exports rise, output falls slightly in November

BERLIN (Reuters) – German exports grew in November despite persisting supply bottlenecks in manufacturing, and industrial output fell slightly, data showed on Friday. Seasonally adjusted exports increased by 1.7%, the second successive monthly rise, the Federal Statistics Office said. Imports fell to 3.3% after a slightly revised rise of...
INDUSTRY
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybean, wheat export sales at marketing year lows

Soybean, wheat export sales at marketing year lows. The USDA says the week ending December 30th was a slow week for grain and oilseed export sales. Soybeans, soybean meal, soybean oil, and wheat all notched marketing year lows, and corn, sorghum, rice, and cotton were below the previous week’s totals. Beef for 2021 delivery were a net reduction, while 2021 pork sales were up on the week, but lower than average. Sales of beef and pork for 2022 delivery were solid. The USDA’s next set of supply and demand estimates is out Wednesday, January 12th at Noon Eastern/11 Central.
AGRICULTURE
whtc.com

Turkey’s cenbank says forex rule won’t burden exporters – sources

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish exporters have told the Central Bank they may struggle to meet a new requirement for them to sell 25% of their hard currency revenues to the bank and could also be left exposed to volatility in Turkey’s lira, three exporters said. They said they...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy