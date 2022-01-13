Malaysia's biodiesel exports to fall to 5-yr low due to EU rules -association

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s exports of palm-based biodiesel are set to decline this year to the lowest in five years, the Malaysian Biodiesel Association (MBA) said on Thursday, as a result of European Union rules.

Biodiesel exports from Malaysia are seen falling to 250,000 tonnes from 300,000 tonnes a year ago, MBA president U.R. Unnithan said in a conference.

Production is pegged to rise to 1.2 million tonnes from one million tonnes in 2021, he added. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Martin Petty)