Jefferies (JEF) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.
