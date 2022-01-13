ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Jefferies (JEF) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Zacks.com
 3 days ago

JEF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.86%....

www.zacks.com

etfdailynews.com

Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Advantest in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS.
Zacks.com

First Republic (FRC) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Costs Rise

FRC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $2.02 have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91. Additionally, the bottom line improved 26.3% from the year-ago quarter. Results were supported by an increase in net interest income (NII) and non-interest income. Moreover, the company’s balance-sheet position was strong...
Zacks.com

Apogee (APOG) Hikes Dividend by 10%, Boosts Share Buyback

APOG - Free Report) board has announced a 10% hike in quarterly cash dividend — marking its ninth consecutive year of dividend increase. APOG also increased its existing share repurchase program by 2 million shares. It now has total available share repurchase authorization of 2.6 million. The move support Apogee’s commitment of returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
investing.com

JPMorgan Earnings beat, Revenue misses In Q4

Investing.com - JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM ) reported on Friday fourth quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. JPMorgan announced earnings per share of $3.33 on revenue of $29.26B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3 on revenue of $29.87B. JPMorgan shares are up...
investing.com

BlackRock Earnings beat, Revenue Inline In Q4

Investing.com - BlackRock (NYSE: BLK ) reported on Friday fourth quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that was inline with expectations. BlackRock announced earnings per share of $10.42 on revenue of $5.11B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $10.06 on revenue of $5.11B. BlackRock shares are down...
Zacks.com

Q4 Earnings Update and Analyst Reports for Apple, JNJ & McDonald's

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the Q4 earnings season, in addidtion to new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (. AAPL. ), Johnson & Johnson (. JNJ. ), and McDonald's Corporation...
investing.com

Wells Fargo&Co Earnings, Revenue beat In Q4

Investing.com - Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC )&Co reported on Friday fourth quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Wells Fargo&Co announced earnings per share of $1.38 on revenue of $20.86B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.1 on revenue of $18.65B. Wells Fargo&Co shares are...
Zacks.com

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 14th

ACI - Free Report) : This company that provides retail food products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days. Albertsons Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Albertsons Companies, Inc. Quote. Group 1 Automotive (. GPI - Free Report) : This company...
investing.com

Citigroup Earnings, Revenue beat In Q4

Investing.com - Citigroup (NYSE: C ) reported on Friday fourth quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Citigroup announced earnings per share of $1.99 on revenue of $17.02B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.57 on revenue of $17.01B. Citigroup shares are up 12% from...
Zacks.com

Banks Provide Mixed Start to Q4 Earnings Season

JPMorgan (. shares lost ground as they kick-started the Q4 earnings season for the banks. JPMorgan beat EPS estimates, but missed on revenues that were up +1.7% from the same period last year. Citi also missed top-line expectations, with 2021 Q4 revenues down -0.9% from the year-earlier period. The tone...
Zacks.com

American Express (AXP) Boasts Earnings & Price Momentum: Should You Buy?

Here at Zacks, we offer our members many different opportunities to take full advantage of the stock market, as well as how to invest in ways that lead to long-term success. One of our most popular services, Zacks Premium offers daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank; full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List; Equity Research reports; and Premium stock screens like the Earnings ESP filter. All are useful tools to find what stocks to buy, what to sell, and what are today's hottest industries.
Entrepreneur

Decent Client Activity to Aid Schwab (SCHW) in Q4 Earnings

Charles Schwab SCHW is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and 2021 results on Jan 18, before market open. Its revenues and earnings in the quarter are expected to have improved on a year-over-year basis. In third-quarter 2021, Schwab’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflected solid client asset balances and...
etfdailynews.com

FY2021 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.
Zacks.com

KB Home (KBH) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag, Stock Rises

KB Home’s (. KBH - Free Report) shares gained more than 5% in the after-market trading session on Jan 12, following fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results (ended Nov 30, 2021). Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same owing to supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. Nonetheless, both the top and bottom lines grew impressively on a year-over-year basis, buoyed by strong housing market demand.
