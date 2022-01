In a world full of eight-track-tape-lovin' baby boomers, thank goodness for grandkids who can handle illiteracy when it comes to all things technical. After offering a multitude of ideas for things we could do, all she requested was to watch the movie "Monsters." Easier said than done. The parents left without any instructions on how to work the remote, much less play a movie in the DVR player. I tried convincing her we could have just as much fun watching Peppa Pig, while playing Barbies, but it just wasn't going to happen. It had to be "Monsters."

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO