Bloomington, IN

Friday's IHSAA high school boys' basketball matchups

By Staff Report
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago
FRIDAY'S BOYS' BASKETBALL MATCHUPS

Bloomington North (9-3) at Martinsville (7-5)

GAME TIME: 7:30 p.m.

RADIO: WGCL 1370 AM/98.7 FM; WVNI 95.1 FM.

TWITTER: @DevinVoss.

COACHES: Jason Speer, 60-39 in 5th year at Bloomington North, 175-87 in 12th year overall. Kip Staggs, 83-111 in 9th year at Martinsville.

LAST OUTING: Bloomington North defeated Seymour, 44-31. Martinsville lost to Decatur Central, 66-60.

SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Bloomington North, 21-19.

OUTLOOK: North ran the Arties out of the gym last year, but this is an improved group that is 5-2 over its last seven, with losses by three in OT to Fort Wayne North and by six to Decatur Central in the run. Landon Myers had 25 points, including five 3s, and Brody Staggs 19 in the loss to DC. The Cougars will look for its defense, which has held its last four foes to under 50 points, to step up again.

Bloomington South (7-5) at Columbus East (1-8)

GAME TIME: 7:30 p.m.

COACHES: J.R. Holmes, 725-231 in 40th year at Bloomington South, 868-349 in 52nd year overall. Brent Chitty, 121-138 in 12th year at Columbus East, 307-296 in 28th year overall.

LAST OUTING: Bloomington South lost to Bloomington North, 49-45. Columbus East lost to Martinsville, 59-51.

SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Bloomington South, 44-7.

LAST MEETING: Bloomington South, 80-53, Jan. 15, 2021.

OUTLOOK: South head coach J.R. Holmes threatened changes in his starting five coming off the loss to Bloomington North if he didn't see some improvements in practice this week as the offense continues to struggle. The Olympians, whose only win is over Trinity Lutheran, lost last week's game vs. Shelbyville due to COVID. This could be another low scoring battle for South with neither team averaging 45 ppg.

Clay City (5-6) at Eastern Greene (2-7)

GAME TIME: 7:30 p.m.

COACHES: Chris Ames, 27-45 in 4th year at Clay City. Jamie Hudson, 21-34 in 3rd year at Eastern Greene, 178-176 in 16th year overall.

LAST OUTING: Clay City defeated Lighthouse Christian, 69-59. Eastern Greene defeated Washington Catholic, 69-38.

SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Eastern Greene, 29-9.

LAST MEETING: Eastern Greene, 66-39, Jan. 15, 2021.

OUTLOOK: Eastern jumps back into SWIAC play and both teams sit 0-2 in league play. The Eels have won five of their last six after an 0-5 start. The only loss in that run was to Martinsville by five. The T-Birds, who also fell to the Artesians by five, had to take a longer than expected break over the holidays after COVID hit the coaching staff. Coming out of this one, the T-Birds have a brutal five-game run.

Southern Roads Conference Tournament at Columbus Christian

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE: Lighthouse Christian (4-4) vs. Madison Christian (7-6), 4:30 p.m.; Cannelton (1-9) vs. Columbus Christian (11-8), 6 p.m.; Pleasant View Christian (9-4) vs. Medora, (2-6), 7:30 p.m. Seven Oaks Classical (0-5) vs. Dugger Union (8-3), 9 p.m.

SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE: Consolation bracket games, 9, 10:30 a.m.; Winners bracket semifinals, noon, 1:30 p.m. ; Seventh place, 3 p.m.; Fifth place, 4:30 p.m.; Third place, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7:30 p.m.

OUTLOOK: Lighthouse Christian gets a rematch with Madison Christian in the opener. The Lions were down a couple players back in November and hope to turn a 56-48 loss around. The Defenders had lost six straight heading into game at Seven Oaks last week. Coming out of this tourney, LCA will turn around and play a run of four SRC foes in a row. Columbus Christian comes in with wins over Seven Oaks, Medora (twice) and Pleasant View and a one-point loss to Dugger.

—JIM GORDILLO

Comments / 0

#Boys Basketball#Ihsaa#Highschool
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

