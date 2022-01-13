Find out where Monroe County wrestling conference tournaments will be played on Saturday

Will it come down to two points again?

The past two seasons, Bloomington South and Terre Haute South have battled to end of the six-team Conference Indiana wrestling meet, each winning a title, the Braves in 2020 and the Panthers in 2021, by that slim margin.

South enters this year's competition at Southport on Saturday at 9 a.m. with five No. 1 seeds, while No. 19 THS has only three.

Grabbing the top spot for the Panthers are Ethan Roudebush (13-6 at 132 pounds), No. 18 Evan Roudebush (19-6 at 138), No. 4 Delaney Ruhlman (19-1 at 152), No. 11 Reynolds (16-5 at 160) and Aiden Akers (11-6 at 285).

Both Roudebush brothers have a THS wrestler as a No. 2 seed in their bracket.

South wrestlers with a No. 2 seed are Cameron Meier at 106, behind No. 3 Nathan Smith of Southport, who is 32-0; and Jackcson Lynch (15-4) at 182 behind Columbus North's Jared Slocum. Seeded third are Miles Libby (126), Reece Hamblen (145).

Bloomington North's top entrants are Cael Hickok, second seed at 160; Johnanan Tatman, third at 120 and Chase Hostetler (17-5), third at 170 and Isaac May, third at 195.

Western Indiana Conference meet at Edgewood

Cash Turner is the lone No. 1 seed for Edgewood heading into the Western Indiana Conference Meet on their home mats beginning at 9 a.m.

Turner, ranked sixth in the state, was 17-0 to begin the week, having won a title at the Mooresville Holiday Classic. Grabbing the second seed is Zach Parker (15-8) of North Putnam.

The only other Mustang ranked in the top four is Colten Hubbell at 195. He's 14-7, with Owen Valley's Eli Hinshaw (21-5) and Sullivan's Dawson Land (19-4) the top two seeds.

Edgewood will not have wrestlers at 120 or 160.

Owen Valley, North Putnam and Northview will be among the team favorites.

Edgewood's Austin at girls state

One day before the WICs take place, Edgewood senior Rylie Austin will hit the mats at noon Friday for the Indiana High School Girls' Wrestling state meet at Kokomo.

Austin, ranked fifth in the state, will open at 106 pounds against Olivia Rayson of Boone Grove. The winner faces No. 1 ranked Julianna O'Campo of New Haven in the quarterfinals.

Austin is a fifth seed for the WICs at 106, with West Vigo's Torie Buchanan, who will compete in the girls' state meet at 113, the top seed.

CONFERENCE INDIANA AREA SEEDS

106: 1. Nathan Smith, Southport (32-0); 2. Cameron Meier, BS (19-5); Cas Cravello, BN (8-10).

113: 1. K'yra Johnson, Southport (17-6); Brayton Turner, BS (0-0); Gus Morrow, BN (8-14).

120: 1. Josiah Dedeaux, TH South (18-8); 3. Johnanan Tatman, BN (5-11); Carson Bohall, BS (3-9).

126: 1. Harrison May, TH South (17-3); 3. Miles Libby, BS (5-1); Kanye Roberts-Gray, BN (4-11).

132: 1. Ethan Roudebush, BS (13-6); 2. Coy Bender, TH South (22-6); Anthony Fender, BN (1-15).

138: 1. Evan Roudebush, BS (19-6); 2. AJ Sauer, TH South (6-1); Andrew Theriault, BN (2-12).

145: 1. Nate Lommock, TH South (22-3); 3. Reece Hamblen, BS (8-3); Jeremiah Casillas, BN (8-15).

152: 1. Delaney Ruhlman, BS (19-1); 2. Duvonte Rivers, Southport (22-6); Cesrick Granquist, BN (4-13).

160: 1. Aiden Reynolds, BS (16-5); 2. Cael Hickok, BN (16-8).

170: 1. Nicolas Sconce, TH North (23-6); 3. Chase Hostetler, BN (17-5); Drew Chandler, BS (5-11).

182: 1. Jared Slocum II, Columbus North (23-5); 2. Jackson Lynch, BS (15-4); Brandon Kelley, BN (4-11).

195: 1. Samuel Saunders, TH North (25-2); 3. Isaac May, BN (4-5); 4. Roberto Vargas, BS (5-9).

220: 1. Amar Gaffney, TH North (21-7); 4. Chase May, BN (3-8); South, forfeit.

285: 1. Aiden Akers, BS (11-6); 2. Cody Thurnall, Columbus North (5-8); Max Wynalda, BN (1-4).

WESTERN INDIANA CONFERENCE TOP SEEDS

106: 1. Torie Buchanan, West Vigo (20-3); 2. Eli Collier, Owen Valley (12-6); 5. Rylie Austin, Edgewood (3-4).

113: 1. Jackson Heaston, Indian Creek (27-1); 2. George Selmeister, NPutnam (13-9); 6. Peyton Arthur, Edgewood (5-13).

120: 1. Lane Gilbert, Sullivan (12-1); 2. Seth Cowden, Northview (14-0); Edgewood, forfeit.

126: 1. Branson Weaver, Owen Valley (21-2); 2. Logan Moore, Northview (14-4); 5. Landon Clement, Edgewood (6-11).

132: 1. Kain Mobley, Owen Valley (23-5); 2. Carson Ringer, Indian Creek (14-11); 6. Jared Owens, Edgewood (7-8).

138: 1. Cash Turner, Edgewood (17-0); 2. Zach Parker, NPutnam (15-8).

145: 1. Tyler Lee, Northview (21-1); 2. Doug O'Hair, NPutnam (12-6); 7. Christian Couch, Edgewood (0-0).

152: 1. Logan Cain, Owen Valley (24-4); 2. Matthew Halloran, Cloverdale (21-1); 5. Michael Neidigh, Edgewood (9-10).

160: 1. Arrick Kramer, NPutnam (17-5); 2. Isaac Torbert, Northview (16-7); Edgewood, forfeit.

170: 1. Trentan Campbell, Greencastle (17-3); 2. Cameron Hankins, NPutnam (16-5);; 6. Simeon Venegas, Edgewood (4-9).

182: 1. Jerry McBee, Owen Valley (21-2); 2. Lucas Murphy, NPutnam (24-4); 6. Trenton Fender, Edgewood (5-13).

195: 1. Eli Hinshaw, Owen Valley (21-5); 2. Dawson Land, Sullivan (19-4); 3. Colten Hubbell, Edgewood (14-7).

220: 1. Dalton Simmons, Northview (22-3); 2. Bryce Mills, Owen Valley (17-5); Zach Yazzie, Edgewood (0-6).

285: 1. Josh Whitmarsh, Northview (13-6); 2. Region Hendricks, West Vigo (9-10); 8. Keegan Lane, Edgewood (3-11).

