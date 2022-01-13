A look at how well local grads fared in college golf seasons

Here's a look back at the men's fall college golf season for our area's athletes when the weather wasn't quite so frigid.

Weiler chugging at Purdue

Bloomington South grad Joe Weiler's senior season got started with top-12 finishes for Purdue in all four tournaments.

He started off with a 10th place finish in the Marquette Intercollegiate, shooting a 7-under par 209 (69-67-73).

At Olympia Fields, Weiler led the Boilermakers with a 12th-place finish with a 2-over par 212 (69-72-71). Weiler started slow, recording bogeys on two of his first three holes, but managed to play the last 15 holes in 1-under par to move into the top 15.

Weiler then helped Purdue win the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate, defeating Missouri by one shot. He for sixth at 5-under par 211 (70-70-71).

He wrapped things up with the Purdue Fall Invite, tying for third at 3-under par 213 (74-70-69). It was Weiler's 11th career top-10 finish, which is ninth in school history.

Weiler lowered his career stroke average to 73.11.

Great Day at USI

Bloomington North grad Jace Day followed up on his City Golf Tournament title with a strong start to his sophomore season at the University of Southern Indiana.

He was the No. 3 man for the Screaming Eagles in their opener, as USI placed fourth in the Lewis Intercollegiate Tournament. Day finished with a 77-76—153 (+9) and a tie for 23rd.

USI was second in the Midwest Regional at Fox Run Golf Course in Eureka, Mo. as Day went 77-78-76—231 to tie for 32nd.

Then USI had a record-breaking performance to finish second in the McKendree Bearcat Dual Gender, setting a school record for 54 holes by shooting a 285-283-285—853, to finish 11-under for the tournament. The previous record was 870 from 2018.

Day did his part, as the Eagles' No. 2 finisher by tying with a teammate for sixth at 214. Day had rounds of 71-70-73, leading all competitors in pars with 41 and also going 6-under on par-5s.

The Eagles then finished up with a third straight runner-up finish, coming up three shots short of McKendree at the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational. Day had a two-round total of 153 to tie for 18th.

Vernon paces Pomeroys

North grad Logan Vernon helped lead the St. Mary-of-the-Woods men's team to a runner-up finish in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association national championships at the Penn State Blue Course on Oct. 12.

Vernon had the Pomeroys' low score, shooting a 72-74—146 to tie for second overall.

SMWC had entered the final round with a six shot lead over Bluefield State College, but were unable to hold onto that lead, finishing with a 297-311—608.

Vernon was named an USCAA All-American and Academic All-American as well.

Earlier in the season, Vernon had a 75-77—152 for 20th in the Lewis Flyer Invitational at Cog Hill in Lemont, Ill. He was 10th (77-74—151) to lead SWMC to fifth in the River States Conference Fall Preview. And he was the fifth place finisher at the Vincennes Invitational, going 75-75—150 at Country Oaks.

Kestranek tees off at Marian

South grad Seth Kestranek, a transfer from Lincoln Trail College, made his mark right away this fall with Marian University.

In his first meet, the men's team won the annual Spring Arbor Bill Bockwitz Golf Classic as Kestranek went 72-77-73 to tie teammate Jay Williams for medalist honors with a 222 on the Timber Ridge Golf Course in East Lansing, Mich.

Kestranek went on to tie for 11th (75-74-74—223) as Marian was a runner-up in the Indiana Wesleyan Invitational at Purgatory.

He then had a strong finish for Marian at the NAIA Memphis Shootout at TPC Southwind as the Knights took the title by nine shots with a 905, rebounding from a first round 322 with an outstanding 291-292 finish.

Kestranek did his part with a 83-75-72—230 to tie for 15th, shooting even par in his last round.

The final tournament of the fall saw Kestranek shooting a 75-73-80—228 to tie for 20th in the Huntington Invite at the Chariot Run Challenge.

