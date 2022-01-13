ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

A look at how well local grads fared in college golf seasons

By Jim Gordillo, The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lpaYa_0dkR3DVM00

Here's a look back at the men's fall college golf season for our area's athletes when the weather wasn't quite so frigid.

Weiler chugging at Purdue

Bloomington South grad Joe Weiler's senior season got started with top-12 finishes for Purdue in all four tournaments.

He started off with a 10th place finish in the Marquette Intercollegiate, shooting a 7-under par 209 (69-67-73).

At Olympia Fields, Weiler led the Boilermakers with a 12th-place finish with a 2-over par 212 (69-72-71). Weiler started slow, recording bogeys on two of his first three holes, but managed to play the last 15 holes in 1-under par to move into the top 15.

Weiler then helped Purdue win the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate, defeating Missouri by one shot. He for sixth at 5-under par 211 (70-70-71).

He wrapped things up with the Purdue Fall Invite, tying for third at 3-under par 213 (74-70-69). It was Weiler's 11th career top-10 finish, which is ninth in school history.

Weiler lowered his career stroke average to 73.11.

Great Day at USI

Bloomington North grad Jace Day followed up on his City Golf Tournament title with a strong start to his sophomore season at the University of Southern Indiana.

He was the No. 3 man for the Screaming Eagles in their opener, as USI placed fourth in the Lewis Intercollegiate Tournament. Day finished with a 77-76—153 (+9) and a tie for 23rd.

USI was second in the Midwest Regional at Fox Run Golf Course in Eureka, Mo. as Day went 77-78-76—231 to tie for 32nd.

Then USI had a record-breaking performance to finish second in the McKendree Bearcat Dual Gender, setting a school record for 54 holes by shooting a 285-283-285—853, to finish 11-under for the tournament. The previous record was 870 from 2018.

Day did his part, as the Eagles' No. 2 finisher by tying with a teammate for sixth at 214. Day had rounds of 71-70-73, leading all competitors in pars with 41 and also going 6-under on par-5s.

The Eagles then finished up with a third straight runner-up finish, coming up three shots short of McKendree at the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational. Day had a two-round total of 153 to tie for 18th.

Vernon paces Pomeroys

North grad Logan Vernon helped lead the St. Mary-of-the-Woods men's team to a runner-up finish in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association national championships at the Penn State Blue Course on Oct. 12.

Vernon had the Pomeroys' low score, shooting a 72-74—146 to tie for second overall.

SMWC had entered the final round with a six shot lead over Bluefield State College, but were unable to hold onto that lead, finishing with a 297-311—608.

Vernon was named an USCAA All-American and Academic All-American as well.

Earlier in the season, Vernon had a 75-77—152 for 20th in the Lewis Flyer Invitational at Cog Hill in Lemont, Ill. He was 10th (77-74—151) to lead SWMC to fifth in the River States Conference Fall Preview. And he was the fifth place finisher at the Vincennes Invitational, going 75-75—150 at Country Oaks.

Kestranek tees off at Marian

South grad Seth Kestranek, a transfer from Lincoln Trail College, made his mark right away this fall with Marian University.

In his first meet, the men's team won the annual Spring Arbor Bill Bockwitz Golf Classic as Kestranek went 72-77-73 to tie teammate Jay Williams for medalist honors with a 222 on the Timber Ridge Golf Course in East Lansing, Mich.

Kestranek went on to tie for 11th (75-74-74—223) as Marian was a runner-up in the Indiana Wesleyan Invitational at Purgatory.

He then had a strong finish for Marian at the NAIA Memphis Shootout at TPC Southwind as the Knights took the title by nine shots with a 905, rebounding from a first round 322 with an outstanding 291-292 finish.

Kestranek did his part with a 83-75-72—230 to tie for 15th, shooting even par in his last round.

The final tournament of the fall saw Kestranek shooting a 75-73-80—228 to tie for 20th in the Huntington Invite at the Chariot Run Challenge.

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com and follow on Twitter @JimGordillo.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Massive volcano eruption recorded from space, triggers west coast tsunami warning

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued tsunami warnings along the west coast following an underwater volcanic eruption Friday night. The eruption near the island Kingdom of Tonga in the South Pacific set off a tsunami that will affect the entire west coast. The Tonga Meteorological Services issued a tsunami warning for the archipelago, and data from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center detected waves just under three feet high.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington, IN
Sports
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Missouri State
Local
Indiana Sports
CNN

Clyburn says he's not giving up on voting rights legislation bills yet

(CNN) — House Majority Whip James Clyburn said he does not think two key pieces of voting rights legislation the Senate will take up this week are dead -- yet. "They may be on life support," he told CNN's Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union." "But, you know, John Lewis, others, did not give up after the '64 Civil Rights Act ... So I'm going to tell everybody, we're not giving up."
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Prince Harry appealing UK government's police protection decision

Prince Harry is appealing a decision barring him from paying for his own police protection when he and his family visit the United Kingdom. Harry filed a judicial review last September after the U.K. government dismissed his request to finance his own police protection on two different occasions, according to a statement from the prince’s legal spokesperson posted to Twitter by a Harper's Bazaar editor. The judicial review is just coming to light now following a leak in the British press, Reuters reported, citing Harry’s lawyers.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#College#Marian University#Purdue Bloomington South#Olympia Fields#Usi Bloomington North#The Screaming Eagles
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

447
Followers
530
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy