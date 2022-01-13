ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

U.N. envoy urges 'inclusive' ASEAN approach to Myanmar crisis

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mz2XF_0dkR27G200

Jan 13 (Reuters) - A United Nations special envoy has urged Southeast Asian countries to support international efforts to engage all sides in the crisis in army-ruled Myanmar, days after a top regional leader travelled there to meet its junta chief.

Noeleen Heyzer, the secretary-general's special envoy on Myanmar, held virtual talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, the new chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and sought a collaborative effort in humanitarian aid and seeking progress in a stalled five-point peace plan, the U.N. said in a statement on Thursday.

Hun Sen visited junta boss Min Aung Hlaing last week, a move rights groups said risked legitimising the military's coup last year and its crackdown on thousands of democracy activists and supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi's ousted government. read more

Myanmar has been in chaos for nearly a year, with the military suppressing protests and fighting on different fronts with ethnic minority armies and newly formed militias it calls "terrorists".

At least 1,400 civilians have been killed, according to activists cited by the U.N.

"The special envoy advocated for confidence-building measures involving all stakeholders, in addition to ethnic armed organisations," the statement said of Heyzer's discussion with Hun Sen.

The conflict has caused discord within ASEAN about how to deal with Myanmar, which saw the unprecedented sidelining last year of its top general from ASEAN meetings over a failure to honour peace commitments.

An envoy from the previous chair, Brunei, made meeting all stakeholders a precondition for visiting, which the junta rejected. Cambodia's incoming Myanmar envoy Prak Sokhonn said that approach was not productive. read more

Heyzer urged Prak Sakhonn work with her and the international community on "a coordinated strategy towards creating an enabling environment for inclusive dialogue."

"She emphasised solutions needed to derive from engaging directly with and listening carefully to all those affected," it said.

Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Singapore PM backs continued exclusion of Myanmar junta from ASEAN meetings

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s leader said the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) should continue excluding Myanmar’s junta from its meeting until it cooperates on an agreed peace plans. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a video call on Friday urged the regional group’s new chair, Cambodia,...
POLITICS
AFP

Malaysia concerned about Cambodian leader's Myanmar trip

Malaysia's foreign minister has expressed concerns about Cambodia's prime minister visiting Myanmar without first consulting fellow Southeast Asian leaders, highlighting regional tensions in how to deal with the crisis-hit country. Last week, Cambodia's strongman ruler Hun Sen made the first trip by a foreign leader to Myanmar since a coup last year that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government. Critics said the visit by Hun Sen, whose country holds the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), risked legitimising the junta and undermining efforts to isolate the generals. Speaking to reporters late Thursday, Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said Malaysia was "of the opinion that (Hun Sen) has the right to visit Myanmar as head of government of Cambodia".
CHINA
Reuters

Myanmar believes new ASEAN chair will rule with fairness -spokesman

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Myanmar believes that Cambodia will rule with fairness during its chairmanship this year of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a spokesman for its ruling military council said on Friday. There were "good results" from a visit to Myanmar last week by Cambodia's Prime Minister...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hun Sen
wibqam.com

Concern in ASEAN over Cambodia PM’s Myanmar visit, Malaysia minister says

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s foreign minister said on Thursday that some Southeast Asian countries had reservations about last week’s visit to Myanmar by Cambodia’s leader, with concerns it could be seen as regional recognition of its ruling junta. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, the new...
ASIA
theedgemarkets.com

Myanmar's Suu Kyi faces six years in jail after new sentences — source

(Jan 10): A court in military-ruled Myanmar sentenced on Monday (Jan 10) ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in jail on charges including possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies, a source familiar with the proceedings said. The latest sentencing in legal proceedings that rights groups have criticised as a...
POLITICS
Shore News Network

U.N. starts talks in Sudan to resolve post-coup crisis

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -The United Nations said it was starting consultations in Sudan on Monday to try to salvage the country’s move to democracy after a military coup. U.N. officials was contacting parties to look for a way forward, and the army had raised no objections to the initiative, U.N. special representative Volker Perthes told reporters. “We want to move quickly,” he said.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asean#Myanmar#U N#Humanitarian Aid#United Nations#Southeast Asian#Cambodian
neworleanssun.com

Hun Sen, as ASEAN Chair, Breaks the Ice in Myanmar

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - While Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen put the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' Five-Point Consensus for peace in Myanmar back on the regional agenda during his two-day visit to the country, analysts said any agreement is unlikely to end the bloodshed that has engulfed the country since last February's coup.
POLITICS
WNMT AM 650

U.N. launches Sudanese political process to end post-coup crisis

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – The United Nations said on Saturday it would invite Sudanese military leaders, political parties and other groups to take part in a “political process” aimed at ending a crisis unleashed by a coup in October. U.N. mediation in the weeks after the coup succeeded...
POLITICS
Reuters

Philippines to acquire missile system from India for $375 million

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines has finalised a deal to acquire a shore-based anti-ship missile system from India for nearly $375 million to beef up its navy, the Southeast Asian nation’s defence minister said. The Philippines is in the late stages of a five-year, 300 billion pesos ($5.85 billion)...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
AFP

Myanmar junta hits Suu Kyi with five new charges over helicopter purchase

A Myanmar junta court has hit ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi with five new corruption charges related to the alleged hiring and purchase of a helicopter, sources close to the case told AFP. The Nobel laureate, 76, has been detained since the February 1 coup last year which triggered mass protests and a bloody crackdown on dissent with more than 1,400 civilians killed, according to a local monitoring group. Suu Kyi is facing a raft of criminal and corruption charges -- including violating the country's official secrets laws -- and if convicted of all of them could face sentences tallying more than 100 years of prison. The charges were levelled against Suu Kyi on Friday afternoon and related to the hire, maintenance and purchase of a helicopter, the sources said.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ousted Myanmar leader Suu Kyi faces 5 new corruption charges

Myanmar s military-installed government has filed five new corruption charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in connection with granting permits to rent and buy a helicopter, a legal official said Friday.Suu Kyi, who has been detained since last February’s military takeover, is already being tried on five other corruption charges. Each is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine.She has also been charged with other offenses, and has been sentenced to six years' imprisonment after being convicted of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions.Her supporters and rights groups say the...
WORLD
WGN News

Russia demands US, NATO response next week on Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday strongly reaffirmed its demand that NATO doesn’t expand eastward despite the rejection of that by the military alliance amid a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that Moscow wouldn’t wait indefinitely for the Western response, saying he expects the U.S. and NATO to provide a […]
MILITARY
The Independent

NKorea warns of 'stronger' action following new US sanctions

North Korea on Friday berated the Biden administration for imposing fresh sanctions against the country over its latest missile tests and warned of stronger and more explicit action if Washington maintains its “confrontational stance.”In a statement carried by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency, an unidentified Foreign Ministry spokesperson defended the North’s recent launches of purported hypersonic missiles as a righteous exercise of self-defense. The spokesperson said the new sanctions underscore hostile U.S. intent aimed at “isolating and stifling” the North despite Washington’s repeated calls for Pyongyang to resume diplomacy that has stalled over disagreements about sanctions relief...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy