ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

NOONAN | Legislation to fix historical housing ills

By Paula Noonan
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
Paula Noonan

Let’s get ready for the start of the Colorado General Assembly with a review of two issues likely to dominate time during the session: housing and race. There’s a crux between the two that should be at the forefront of legislation to increase housing accessibility and eliminate race-based housing discrimination.

It’s well-documented that housing discrimination based on race has had many bad effects. Before the 1950s, many housing developments used covenants that overtly prevented Black and Asian Americans from buying homes in the designated subdivisions.

For example, here is language used in legal covenants signed by elected county officials in Colorado: “No tract shall at any time be owned or occupied by any person or persons of Mongolian or Negro races.” Alternative language, also signed by elected county officials, affirmed: “No persons of any other race than the Caucasian race shall use or occupy any lot.” Before 1950, about 85% of housing developments in Jefferson County contained this language.

While this language is no longer enforceable, it remains a relic on deeds and plats. It’s also a current scar on opportunity and wealth accumulation. White families in the 1950s benefited greatly from inexpensive single-family homes underwritten by the Veterans Administration and Federal Housing Authority (FHA), but inaccessible to Black citizens. These homes provided equity for higher education and retirement. That money moves from one generation to the next. That’s the point of “accumulation.”

The FHA exacerbated the pain of Black Americans with its mortgaging and zoning policies. Its discriminatory practices occurred into the 1970s and included requirements that FHA housing developments such as Levittown in New York could not offer mortgages or sell homes to Black buyers.

Zoning rules, limited mostly to fire protection before the 1910s, turned against minorities by constraining housing developments to single-family homes with mortgage and covenant barriers to Black or Asian families to buy those homes.

Zoning had other deleterious impacts by pushing Black and other minorities into living in areas of greater industrial development. Today, the impacts are clear in the proximity of the Suncor Refinery to homes in Commerce City and North Denver, as an example. It’s ironic indeed that today’s energy industry has taken a non-discriminatory position on its development by pushing oil and gas drilling close to single-family homes in suburban and ex-urban neighborhoods.

Other government policies that affect minority home ownership in particular include growth restrictions, especially in communities where single-family homes are the norm. Home values increase when growth is restricted. When mortgage access is also limited, the negative impact on minorities seeking to own their residence intensifies.

So here we are now in a state where home prices have risen in the 15% range year-over-year. Average home prices are in the $3,000-$4,000 range, now beyond the reach of many Coloradans who aren’t currently homeowners. But younger Whites are much more likely to have access to home buying support through the equity in their parents’ homes. Minority families in general and Blacks in particular don’t have that fall-back.

Some points come to mind. First, counties, particularly in the low-water Front Range, have to get past restrictive zoning that prohibits multi-family dwellings. This change is important for water use as well as increasing access to affordable housing.

Second, if housing units are assigned as low-income units, they should not be eligible for resale at market value as has happened with programs in Denver.

Third, this history of discrimination — thoroughly documented by many government, academic, and journalistic sources — must be integrated into our education programs in American history, civics and geography classes.

Many of us grew up in segregated neighborhoods. As children we didn’t know why. It just was. Now we know what created or exacerbated segregation. It wasn’t just people choosing to live with their “own.” Laws, covenants, FHA mortgage requirements and zoning in many cases caused segregation or reinforced divided communities. Unfortunately, these were the “values” of recent times. These facts must not be buried.

Expect legislation to address housing shortages, affordability and access. It’s critical that this legislation pass through a different lens from years past. Now, affordability and accessibility must genuinely be available to all citizens.

Paula Noonan owns Colorado Capitol Watch, the state’s premier legislature tracking platform.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

THIS WEEK AT THE COLORADO CAPITOL | Week of January 17, 2022

Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol. Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website. Options for public testimony during committee hearings can be found here. House regulations regarding remote testimony can be found here. Senate...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

SONDERMANN | A wee, bitty, baby step toward two-party government in Colorado

In today’s tribal, all-or-nothing context, it is hard to believe that Colorado voters were once known for their ticket-splitting. In 1978, Democrat Dick Lamm, then a leading liberal and environmental champion, and Republican Bill Armstrong, a fiscal hawk and evangelical hero, both won their races for governor and U.S. Senate by nearly identical 60-40 margins.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Most Denver offices, city services to close on MLK Day

Most Denver offices, facilities and agencies will close Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the city announced. Closures include all libraries, recreation centers, motor vehicle offices, workforce centers, City Council offices, the mayor’s office, the clerk and recorder’s office, the auditor’s office and all county and state-operated courts. The weekly City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver’s green roof ordinance morphs into a broader mandate

Denver has one of its first commercial rooftop green spaces despite the city morphing the citizen-led Green Roofs Initiative into a less ambitious energy conservation and heat island reduction plan. McGregor Square, a 659,000-square-foot development owned by the Colorado Rockies that is next to Coors Field, took the green roof...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Polis vows to lift economic burden on Coloradans, Republicans say it's a crisis of Democrats' own making

Soaring prices of commodities and spiking criminality took center stage at the state Capitol in Denver on Thursday, when Gov. Jared Polis outlined an ambitious agenda to lift the economic burden on Coloradans, keep them safe from violence and signaled the start of the campaign to pass what could become the state's most expensive spending plan to date.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Attorney General orders COVID Control to stop COVID-19 testing due to consumer protection and public health violations

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment has ordered the Center for COVID Control to cease COVID-19 testing for public health and consumer protection violations. In a release sent Saturday, officials with Weiser's office said that the Center for COVID control failed to be properly certified by the federal government to perform COVID-19 testing and for failing to report test results to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Testing locations operated by Macagain Corporation were...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Discrimination#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#Noonan#Asian Americans#Mongolian#Caucasian#Federal Housing Authority#Fha#Black Americans
The Denver Gazette

'Roe is dead' but the fight isn't over for abortion opponents, rally-goers are told

The Christopher family of Littleton regularly prays that God will change the hearts of women who are considering having an abortion. “We’re here to spread the message of life and that abortion is wrong, and we need to stop it,” 12-year-old Noah Christopher said before Saturday’s annual “Celebrate Life Rally.” Noah, his parents and three siblings were among some 5,000 anti-abortion activists who gathered at the Denver Capitol building Saturday...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

CALDARA | Polis’ media rope-a-dope

And I can think of no better term to describe Jared Polis — and folks are catching on. By all reasonable measures Jared should be easily reelected. He’s very popular. The media love him. And, most importantly, he’s got as much money as it takes to buy it.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Bluecifer, Freemasons and the curse of DIA

Coloradans are blessed and cursed by Denver International Airport. We have easy access to affordable, direct flights nationally and internationally. It is the third-busiest airport in the United States, the eighth busiest in the world, and airport officials anticipate substantial growth in traffic and capacity. Then there’s the curse. It...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
The Denver Gazette

State of the State 2022: 5 takeaways from Gov. Jared Polis

Soaring prices of commodities and spiking criminality took center stage at the state Capitol in Denver on Thursday, when Gov. Jared Polis outlined an ambitious agenda to lift the economic burden on Coloradans, keep them safe from violence and signaled the start of the campaign to pass what could become the state's most expensive spending plan to date.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

CAPITOL M: Week of Jan. 15, 2022 — Welcome Back to Gold Dome High

The lighter side of the Capitol, unless it isn't. The 2022 session is off to a bang (of the gavel) and the return of lawmakers during a pandemic that does.not.ever.want.to.end. The big question this week: how long the legislature will be able to operate before having to adjourn because of a massive outbreak of COVID. Bets among certain folks range from nine days (Jan. 21) to the end of January. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Denver Gazette

Union, King Soopers agree to resume negotiations

As strikers continued to walk the picket lines, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 and the owners of King Soopers agreed Thursday to resume negotiations. Kim Cordova, president of the union's local chapter, announced at a rally on Thursday that union had told officials with Kroger, which operates King Soopers and City Market, that it was willing to reopen negotiations.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Dems love Polis' speech, Republicans — not so much

Lawmakers, political and business leaders weighed in Thursday on Gov. Jared Polis' fourth State of the State address, in which the governor focused on affordability, crime rates and his favorite topics, healthcare and education. The reaction expectedly split along ideological lines. Democrats praised the governor's priorities, while Republicans remained skeptical.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy