Fashion-Forward Sustainable Apparel

By Grace Mahas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith eco-friendly alternatives and responsible creation being a prerequisite for up-and-coming fashion brands, The Phoenix Brand is meeting consumer needs with its sustainable and affordable apparel. The Phoenix Brand is...

Recycled Winter Outerwear

The five-piece Canada Goose HumanNature capsule collection of cold-weather outerwear made from lightweight recycled ripstop. There's the Standard Expedition Parka, plus four brand-new overcoats and puffer jackets for men and women that feature recycled feather-light ripstop—the recycled version of the brand's proprietary fabric. Made with 100% recycled Nylon, the...
New York Introduces an Unprecedented Act on Sustainable Fashion

In the United States, the fashion industry has long managed to escape environmental and social regulation — despite the fact that it contributes up to 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions and relies on notoriously exploitative labor. A piece of New York state legislation, the Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act (or Fashion Act), introduced by State Senator Alessandra Biaggi and Assemblywoman Anna Kelles, aims to transform this status quo. The Senate bill was first introduced in October 2021, and its counterpart in the Assembly was proposed on Friday, January 7.
Vibrant Collaborative Technical Apparel

Salomon and One Block Down work in collaboration with content creators all across Europe to showcase new colorways of the Salomon XT-4 and the XT-6 sneakers throughout different European environments. First off, working with @street_epicentro in Rome, Italy, One Block Down was taken throughout a tour of the city center by the seaside.
Fashion Valley Receives Sustainability Recognition And Certification

Fashion Valley, located at 7007 Friars Road in San Diego, has been recognized by the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM®) and has received the IREM® Certified Sustainable Property certification. This recognition is a mark of distinction for sustainable, efficient and environmentally friendly properties. The IREM® Certified Sustainable...
Premium Stylez Apparel: The Future of Urban Fashion

It’s a New Year people! Which means that it’s also a New Year to shop. With the weather outside only becoming colder and the snow beginning to stick, it’s the perfect time to begin scoping around for your particular needs this frigid time of the year. Look...
Dating App Apparel

Women-first dating app Bumble has announced the release of its first-ever clothing collection, Bumble Basics, which features a variety of pieces that will be made available on the newly launched Shop.Bumble.com. More specifically, the new collection consists of pieces including t-shirts, varsity sweaters, bucket hats, accessories, and games, all of...
Samsung set on moving sustainability initiatives forward, CEO says

Consumers are quickly becoming more and more eco-conscious in their buying habits, and the world’s biggest brands are taking notice. Look no further than the Tuesday night pre-show keynote address during which Samsung CEO Jong-Hee (JH) Han focused heavily on company initiatives that he said will help drive sustainability innovation. CES opens Wednesday morning at the Las Vegas Convention Center and several other Las Vegas venues.
Fashion Act Could Make New York a Sustainability Leader

A new bill in New York State could mark a significant step forward for fashion — specifically, in addressing the industry's sustainability problem. Sponsored by Senator Alessandra Biaggi and Assembly Member Dr. Anna Kelles, the Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act (the Fashion Act) is a bill that, if passed, would require "any apparel and footwear retailer with global revenue of at least $100 million selling its products in New York" to adopt radical new measures.
Versatile Sports-Infused Apparel

New York-based fashion label Rag & Bone has launched a curated collection of "future staples" that incorporate high-tech fabrics and refined detailing. The new collection includes both men's and women's garments and accessories and features a tonal color theme comprised of muted hues such as vanilla, sage, and saffron. In...
Eclectic Heritage-Inspired Apparel

Ionic British fashion label Invicta has unveiled its Fall/Winter 22/23 collection, which the brand has announced will be divided into three parts titled Heritage, Legacy, and Trend. According to the company, all three sub-collections will tap into Invicta's rich history. Heritage sees the brand revisiting its original logo, color palette,...
Artist-Designed Clothing NFTs

International clothing retailer GAP has teamed up with Brandon SInes (the artist behind Frank Ape) to launch its first-ever NFT collection. Interestingly, the collection will be delivered via a gamified digital experience where shoppers will have to unlock the ability to buy Sines' NFTs as well as an exclusive, physical GAP hoodie.
Best Supreme Apparel in 2021

For the culture, New York City’s own Supreme has been around since 1994. Continuing its dominance with countless drops, weekly and highly sought after collaborations. Supreme has pieces that do well after the release. From the Mary J. Blige drop, King of New York, and countless others, there is literally something for everyone. 2021 saw Supreme release countless t-shirts, jerseys, hoodies, hats, and the ever so popular Box Logos. Goat.com has many of these pieces you may be looking to still get to start your year off right and continue to fill out your closet.
Cutting-Edge Activewear Collections

Athleisure continues to be one of the most prominent topics in fashion for consumers of all genders, which is seeing brands continue to elevate products in this category as seen with options like the new Seamless Collection by Proof. The collection positions itself as a futuristic range of garments that are meant to easily be at home in the gym or at a social gathering. The collection consists of three styles including the Seamless Jogger, the Seamless Pullover Hoodie and the Seamless Quarter Zip.
Recovery-Focused Fitness Partnerships

CLMBR, the company known for its eponymously named smart climbing machine, has announced a new partnership with the emerging wellness brand Hyperice. As part of the new deal, CLMBR users will be able to buy Hyperice’s percussive massager, the 'Hypervolt 2 Pro,' on CLBMR.com. and at CLMBR's physical, flagship location in Denver, Colorado.
Environmentally Centric Wearable Capsule

Ron Her man works in collaboration with both DESCENDANT and THINC PROJECT to deliver a range of wearables in a capsule collection that celebrates environmentally friendly processes. Ron Herman has always been an advocate of high-quality products that are made to sustain a high-quality lifestyle. The latest collaboration brings the strengths of all three brands and their dedication to tackling environmental issues that exist in the industry.
Gen Z Self-Care Brands

Foxtrot recently announced the launch of a new self-care and beauty brand dubbed Best Bubs (short for bubbles). The new line is targeted at Gen Z consumers and pays homage to "youthful joy." The series, according to the brand, " serves as a reminder that finding happiness in the little things, like bubbles, a face mask, or five minutes of TLC, are well within our reach."
Fashion-Focused Creator Events

Meta is hosting 'Instagram IRL' on Dover Street Market's 3537 space in Paris. Instagram IRL, which stands for "In Real Life," will be a week-long event where content creators, professionals in the fashion industry, and media personalities will meet to network with each other and discuss the industry. Instagram IRL...
Economically Focused Vegan Platforms

Beyond Animal has announced the launch of a mobile-based vegan platform that is designed to help bring together entrepreneurs and investors operating in the burgeoning vegan sector, allowing them to connect with each other, work together, forge collaborations and contribute to the growth of vegan-focused business. The app allows users...
Upcycled Wool Apparel

Indie menswear label OAMC has unveiled a new line of sustainability-focused Peacemaker styles. The concise new drop includes liner jackets and shirts made from used wool blankets that were taken from the Italian Navy and military. Appropriately, the designs themselves boast a unique military-inspired aesthetic. The Combat Peacemaker Liner comes...
Hybridized Italian Outerwear

Italian menswear label Ten C has unveiled its progressive Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Focusing on hybridization, the new offering consists of an expansive assortment of military-inspired outwear pieces, many of which combine materials such as luxurious Japanese fabrics and tough nylon constructions. According to the company, the creation of the new...
