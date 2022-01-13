Residents' Advisory Committee

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued tsunami warnings along the west coast following an underwater volcanic eruption Friday night. The eruption near the island Kingdom of Tonga in the South Pacific set off a tsunami that will affect the entire west coast. The Tonga Meteorological Services issued a tsunami warning for the archipelago, and data from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center detected waves just under three feet high.
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Americans will be able to order free COVID-19 tests online beginning Jan. 19, part of a plan by President Joe Biden to distribute 1 billion at-home rapid kits to fight the spread of the Omicron variant. Here's how the rollout will work. HOW TO ORDER. Starting...
(CNN) — House Majority Whip James Clyburn said he does not think two key pieces of voting rights legislation the Senate will take up this week are dead -- yet. "They may be on life support," he told CNN's Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union." "But, you know, John Lewis, others, did not give up after the '64 Civil Rights Act ... So I'm going to tell everybody, we're not giving up."
Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
WASHINGTON (AP) — From the inaugural platform, President Joe Biden saw American sickness on two fronts — a disease of the national spirit and the one from the rampaging coronavirus — and he saw hope, because leaders always must see that. “End this uncivil war,” he implored...
Prince Harry is appealing a decision barring him from paying for his own police protection when he and his family visit the United Kingdom. Harry filed a judicial review last September after the U.K. government dismissed his request to finance his own police protection on two different occasions, according to a statement from the prince’s legal spokesperson posted to Twitter by a Harper's Bazaar editor. The judicial review is just coming to light now following a leak in the British press, Reuters reported, citing Harry’s lawyers.
Martin Luther King Jr. and his fellow leaders and legions of foot soldiers who battled segregation and racial discrimination marched in countless acts of civil disobedience and defiance that fueled the civil rights movement. Decades later, to mark this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday observances, King’s eldest son,...
DALLAS — All hostages have been released safely from a synagogue in the Dallas-Fort Worth area following a more than 10-hour standoff, and the man responsible is dead, according to local and federal law enforcement officials. A group of four people, including the rabbi, were taken hostage at about...
