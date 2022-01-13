ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jitterbit Acquires Low-Code Dev Innovator PrimeApps to Give Organizations a Radically New Way to Build Business Apps

Cover picture for the articleEnd-to-End Platform Empowers Businesses to Create Secure and Scalable Digital Experiences, Slashing Costs and Development Time from Months to Days. Jitterbit, the API transformation company, today announced it has acquired PrimeApps, a Turkey-based innovator in low-code application development. By combining Jitterbit’s API integrator with PrimeApps, the company will offer the first...

