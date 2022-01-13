Terminus Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platforms

Impartner Will Showcase Leading Channel Management Technology Solutions at CES 2022. SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, today announced it will feature its award-winning suite of channel management technologies at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 from January 5 to 8 in Booth 15982 in the Center Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. At the company's Impartner Candy Bar, which is exclusive for exhibitors/vendor staff who are typically purchase decision makers for Impartner solutions, top corporations in every vertical can learn how the "most delicious" partner programs make them irresistible to partners, distributors and resellers, help increase indirect revenue an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone – and load up on their favorite confections.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO