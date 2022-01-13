ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarivoy Announces Integration with CarGurus; Dealers Gain a More Holistic View of Consumer Purchase Journey

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClarivoy announced the integration of its software on the CarGurus website. With the addition of its tracking capabilities on the CarGurus website, and the full integration of CarGurus’ website shopping activity into its Multi-Touch Sales Attribution platform, dealerships subscribing to Clarivoy’s services gain an unbiased, more comprehensive and accurate picture of...

martechseries.com

martechseries.com

DeepIntent Receives Patent for Technology that Enables Marketers to Reach Precise Patient Populations in a HIPAA-Compliant, Privacy-Safe Manner

DeepIntent’s Patient Modeled Audiences Solution Uses Industry’s Most Comprehensive Real-World Clinical Datasets to Precisely Reach Patient Populations, Including Those Facing Rare Diseases and Low Prevalence Conditions. DeepIntent, the leading healthcare advertising technology company built to influence patient health and business outcomes, today announced that the United States Patent...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

P.L. Marketing Adopts Movista’s Innovative Retail Workforce Technology as Part of Their Future-Focused Business Strategy

Movista, Inc. Founded in 1989, P.L. Marketing is a nationally recognized merchandising services company supporting Kroger in their retail execution initiatives including positively impacting their Our Brands product portfolio. The employee-owned business has recently announced the adoption of advanced workforce management and retail execution technology that will be used by its employees across the largest supermarket chain in the U.S.
RETAIL
martechseries.com

Apogee Clients Lead in Utility Customer Engagement

Utilities Benefit Using Apogee’s Communication Platforms. Apogee Interactive, Inc., a leading provider of customer engagement and energy analysis software for utilities, announced today record-breaking 2021 performance delivering unmatched results for utility clients. The year brought recognition from prestigious Frost & Sullivan with their 2021 Technology Innovation Leadership Award and acknowledgment by prominent consultancy, Guidehouse, of the firm’s aggressive progression up their Insights Home Energy Management Leaderboard.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Wavecrest and MassMutual Ventures Up Investment in Tier1 Financial Solutions to Accelerate Development of Integrated Customer Journeys

Tier1 Financial Solutions (“Tier1”), a leading provider of client relationship management (“CRM”) solutions, AML compliance and fraud prevention solutions, has received new equity financing from a group of investors led by Wavecrest Growth Partners (“Wavecrest”) and MassMutual Ventures. This latest investment in Tier1 will help drive the next generation of connectivity between compliance workflows and the customer experience – enabling Tier1 clients to create integrated, end-to-end journeys efficiently, cost-effectively and reliably for their customers.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

FullContact Integrates with Qonsent to Change the Brand/Consumer Relationship

Built for compliance, Qonsent Graph securely connects identities at every touchpoint for a superior customer experience. FullContact, the leader in identity resolution as a service, today announced a partnership integration with Qonsent, the first data privacy enablement and engagement platform built for consumers. The companies are working together to integrate FullContact’s identity solutions with the Qonsent Graph.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Beachfront Announces Two Strategic Additions To Its Management Team

Industry Veterans Katie Long and Amit Nigam Join Beachfront To Accelerate Company Growth and Innovation Across all Mediums of Television including CTV, VOD, and Linear. Beachfront, the convergent TV advertising platform, has announced the addition of two industry veterans to strengthen its management team. Katie Long now serves as the Head of Demand and Amit Nigam assumes the role of Vice President of Product. The new additions are a part of Beachfront’s expansion plans across several departments of the company. The company’s headcount has grown 20% over the past year, with current plans to increase an additional 45% in 2022.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Mediavine Joins the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) as an Advocate for Independent Publishers as the Digital Advertising Ecosystem Evolves

Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., is an official member of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). Mediavine’s membership status took effect in December 2021. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Hikari Senju, CEO and Founder at Omneky. W3C is an international community where...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Merkle Releases Consumer Behaviors Report, Revealing Core Themes for Customer Engagement in 2022

The report highlights key findings related to how convenience, reliability, and responsibility impact brand loyalty. Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, has released The Next Generation of Consumer Behaviors, a research report designed to help marketers learn more about customer perceptions and behaviors in three key areas: convenience, reliability, and responsibility. The report, which surveyed 1,000 US consumers from a wide range of age groups and backgrounds in October 2021, finds that in an era of dramatic changes, a power shift has taken place – giving consumers the upper hand over brands when it comes to when, where, and how they engage.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

TheMathCompany Announces $50 Million Investment from Brighton Park Capital

New round of funding supports TheMathCompany’s mission to help Fortune 500 enterprises strengthen data and AI capabilities. TheMathCompany, a global data analytics and data engineering firm that partners with companies to enhance their analytics capabilities, today announced that it has secured $50 million in investments. The round of funding was led by Brighton Park Capital, an investment firm that specializes in collaborating with growth-stage software, healthcare, and tech-enabled services businesses. Existing investor, Arihant Patni, also participated in this round. The minority investment will accelerate TheMathCompany’s expansion in the US and EU markets, as well as enhance its next-generation, proprietary platform, Co.dx, which drives value for businesses through analytics at speed and scale.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Telecom Giant Integrates With Polkadot Blockchain Ecosystem, Purchases DOT Tokens

German telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom is teaming up with Polkadot (DOT) and investing in the interoperability blockchain’s ecosystem by purchasing DOT tokens. Telekom recently announced subsidiary company T-Systems MMS plans to use Telekom’s infrastructure to participate in Polkadot’s public blockchain network as a validator. The Polkadot network...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Fuze Announces New Patent for Advanced Telephony Functionality for Chat Groups

Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced that it has been awarded a new patent for advanced telephony functionality for chat groups on the Fuze platform. This patent simplifies the creation of ring groups and call queues by merging voice calling functionalities with traditional group chats for more streamlined workflows and collaboration among distributed workers.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

ironSource Expands its Ad Exchange with Powerful New Tools

A part of the ironSource network for many years, the ironSource in-app ad exchange has already generated significant revenue for publishers. ironSource (NYSE: IS) (“ironSource”) a leading business platform for the App Economy, today announced the expansion of the ironSource Exchange. One of the most mature in-app ad exchanges in the market, ISX’s unique combination of cutting-edge technology with a highly-skilled brand sales team has generated significant revenue for app developers and publishers as part of the ironSource network for the last 5 years.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Novidea Hires Julie Shafiki as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Global Brand Awareness and Growth

Novidea, creator of a born-on-the-cloud, data-driven platform optimizing the entire insurance policy and distribution lifecycle, has named Julie Shafiki its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Novidea’s born-on-the-cloud insurance platform is built on Salesforce. It provides a customer-focused solution for brokers, agencies, and MGAs seeking to more effectively manage the entire...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Christy Marble, Chief Marketing Officer at Pantheon

For a better website experience, it is important for marketing teams to coordinate closely with operations and have stronger WebOps processes in place, Christy Marble, Chief Marketing Officer at Pantheon has a few thoughts:. ________. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat, Christy! Tell us about your journey through the years...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Verizon Business Announces BlueJeans Studio to Empower the Creator Economy

New all-in-one event production and live streaming platform designed to put control into the hands of the creator. Studio allows enterprises and individuals to produce, star and engage in live videos with ease. Maximize broadcast reach with live streams to Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, RTMP destinations, and other streaming platforms...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

VideoMonster Goes Global With Perfect Localization

A Seoul-based video-tech startup VideoMonster (CEO: Paul Chun) advances into the global market. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Bernadette Butler, CEO and Co-Founder at StoryTap. “We work to provide solutions tailored to specific demands, which is the key to VideoMonster’s business model”. VideoMonster is an online short-form videomaking...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

SentinelOne Expands Partner Ecosystem with New Zero Trust, CNAPP, Patch Management, and Threat Simulation Integrations

SentinelOne, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced integrations with Remediant, Blue Hexagon, Keysight, and Automox, expanding the set of capabilities available via SentinelOne’s Singularity Marketplace. With comprehensive integrations across enterprise use cases, the Singularity Marketplace enables customers to unify leading technologies to autonomously protect against threats at machine speed.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

LoopMe Announces Investment from Mayfair Equity Partners to Accelerate International Growth

LoopMe, a leading brand-focused mobile advertising platform, today announced Mayfair Equity Partners (‘Mayfair’), a leading tech and consumer growth investor, as its new investment partner. LoopMe has estimated gross revenues of nearly $100 million for full year 2021, having achieved revenue growth of c.50% p.a. over the past three years, with the majority of revenues now coming from the United States. Funds advised by Mayfair are investing $120 million to acquire a majority stake in LoopMe that will value the Company at close to $200 million.The investment will see LoopMe continue to expand internationally whilst bringing innovative new products to market.
BUSINESS

