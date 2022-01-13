ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center for COVID Control under investigation by Oregon DOJ, Better

By David Laguerre
Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – The Oregon Department of Justice and the Better Business Bureau have launched investigations into an Illinois-based company that runs coronavirus testing sites across the nation. The Oregon agency opened a civil investigation into the Center for COVID Control this week on suspicion of Unfair Trade Practices...

The Portland Mercury

Private COVID Testing Sites Have Minimal State Oversight; DOJ Investigating

State and county public health agencies have minimal to no oversight of COVID-19 testing facilities run by private companies, the Mercury has found. As demand for COVID testing in Oregon far outpaces supply, testing services offered by Multnomah County and its community partner organizations, the Oregon Health & Science University, and large pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS are filling up quickly.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Oregon COVID patients faring better, hospitals still overwhelmed with staff shortages

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - With January half over, public health experts believe Oregon is just a week or two away from the very height of the Omicron wave of COVID-19. More than 800 people in hospitals across the state have the virus right now, but the Oregon Health Authority told FOX 12 on Friday that the number includes those who were admitted into the hospital for other illness or injuries unrelated to COVID.
uticaphoenix.net

Center for COVID Control’s nationwide testing sites to ‘pause’ as

PUBLIC HEALTH
WEHT/WTVW

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Illinois

(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
