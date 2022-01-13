Beijing organizers say met plan to popularize winter sports

Shaun White finished third at the Laax Open in Switzerland, marking his first podium finish since he won his third Olympic gold medal in 2018 and all but cementing his spot at next month's games in Beijing
Russia's Kamila Valieva, just 15 years old, hammered home her status as Olympic Games gold medal favourite on Saturday when she swept to the European title in Tallinn. Their main rivals for Olympic gold, French pair Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the 2018 Olympic runners-up, opted to miss the event in Tallinn as a health precaution ahead of the Beijing Games.
With its vision of “sustainability for the future” and the principle of hosting “green, inclusive, open and clean” Games, Beijing 2022 has integrated sustainability principles throughout all stages of the Games preparations, aiming to minimise negative impacts of the Games while maximising their positive impacts. Highlights...
Team GB bosses have set their sights on a record haul from the Beijing Winter Olympics, with funding aimed at excelling in more sports than ever before, according to UK Sport Chair and Olympic gold medallist Katherine Grainger.A medal target of between three and seven has been set out for next month’s Games by UK Sport, with the potential to top the previous record of five medals from both Sochi in 2014 and PyeongChang four years ago.UK Sport Chief Executive Sally Munday said: “Our intelligence tells us that British athletes have the potential to win between three and seven medals...
(WMTV) Devil’s Lake State Park winter campsites were completely booked on New Year’s Eve. After years of bracing the cold in a tent, Chad Baker built his own camping vehicle out of an RV and named it “The Adventure Machine”. He installed solar panels on the roof to help provide energy for heat.
The Beijing Olympic Games have proven to be a platform for political wars more than a stage for sports competitions. With the international event less than a month away, the US, Australia, Britain, and Canada have all announced the diplomatic boycott of the games due to human rights violations taking place against Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang Province. China has received immense criticism from all over the world and particularly....
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. A masked Djokovic was photographed in a Melbourne airport lounge with two government officials in black uniforms before he left for Dubai. It's not clear where he will go from there. Among the possibilities are Spain, Monaco or his native Serbia, where he has an almost iconic status and would likely be greeted with a hero's welcome.
ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) — Federica Brignone saw a gutsy run rewarded with the victory Sunday in the fifth women’s World Cup super-G of the season. Racing in perfect, sunny conditions, the Italian gained about three-tenths of a second on her rivals with an attacking and risky approach in the middle part of the Kälberloch course.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Instead of starting the defense of his Australian Open title on Monday, Novak Djokovic was slated to be deported from the country, a stunning and unprecedented end to his run of success at Melbourne Park. Djokovic has won nine of his 20 Grand Slam trophies...
AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — With goalkeeper Kevin Trapp and winger Filip Kostic sidelined after contracting the coronavirus, Eintracht Frankfurt's ambitions to fight for European qualification were dented Sunday as it was held to a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Augsburg. An otherwise drab game was enlivened by two moments of...
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s hopes of playing at the Australian Open were dashed Sunday after a court dismissed the top-ranked tennis star’s appeal against a deportation order. Three Federal Court judges unanimously upheld a decision made on Friday by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to cancel...
WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — Soaring from 29th place after the first run, Lucas Braathen scored a stunning win in a World Cup slalom on Sunday. No skier had made such a jump up the standings to win a two-run men's World Cup race for more than 20 years at least, according to the ski-db.com database.
