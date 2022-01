It appears job seekers have taken the wheel away from employers and are now altering the direction of the pandemic-influenced job market. The new Joblist U.S. Job Market Report: 2022 Trends, which interviewed 14,767 job seekers, shows that employees and job seekers feel their prospects for work have greatly improved compared to 2020, when the pandemic really took hold in the United States. Because of that outlook, there is no end in sight for the so-called Great Resignation. In fact, the report states that three out of four full-time employees, and nearly half of part-time employees, are planning to quit their job in the next 12 months. And nearly one-third of those people quitting are happy to do so without a prospect for a new job.

