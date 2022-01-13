ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders QB Derek Carr set for long-awaited playoff debut

Cover picture for the articleDerek Carr’s journey to the NFL playoffs has been a long and often frustrating one over his eight seasons...

Three reasons Raiders will beat Bengals: Derek Carr key to Vegas snapping 19-year playoff drought

The Las Vegas Raiders clinched a postseason berth for the first time since 2016, yet have a different vibe than their last playoff appearance. Franchise quarterback Derek Carr will be making his first playoff start after missing the Raiders' last playoff opportunity with a broken fibula, a huge boost to an organization that hasn't won a playoff game since the 2002 AFC Championship.
Derek Carr’s future with Raiders gets first major hint

The Las Vegas Raiders overcame a myriad of obstacles to make the playoffs this season. As they prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals, they will have to get serious about the team’s future regardless of the outcome. The most important factor of Las Vegas’ future is the Derek Carr situation.
Derek Carr
Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
Look: Raiders RB Kenyan Drake Sends Clear Message About Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves down 10 to the Bengals in the fourth quarter of their first round playoff matchup. But the team doesn’t get there without the leadership and play of Derek Carr. On Saturday, inactive Raiders running back Kenyan Drake had a message for those still...
Derek Carr's future with Raiders likely tied to head coach hire

When the Raiders take the field Saturday against the Bengals, Rich Bisaccia will lead them out there. The interim coach took over a team in turmoil following Jon Gruden's resignation and led them to the playoffs. Yet, if they lose, uncertainty awaits. The Raiders will conduct a full and thorough...
Derek Carr facing uncertain future with Raiders?

Derek Carr has been a constant for the Las Vegas Raiders and a vital part of the team’s late-season playoff surge. That does not mean that his future with the organization is guaranteed, however. With one year remaining on his current contract, Carr and the Raiders face a major...
Raiders, Derek Carr ridiculed for first-and-goal spike in wild-card playoff loss to Bengals

Derek Carr may want a spiked drink after this debacle. Carr and the Raiders were driving to tie or win the game against the Bengals late in the fourth quarter Saturday, and they were in striking distance: Following clutch throws to Darren Waller and Zay Jones, Carr and the Raiders were set up with a first-and-goal from the Bengals' 9-yard line.
Raiders report: No Hollywood ending for Derek Carr

CINCINNATI — Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said earlier this month he had spent much of his childhood playing out just the scenario he faced Saturday night in an AFC wild-card game against the Bengals. Down by seven, fourth-and-goal from just inside the 10-yard line with the clock ticking down.
TE Darren Waller returns to provide boost for Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Darren Waller went through five tough weeks when he was absent from the team because of injuries and then a positive COVID-19 test. He says the hardest part wasn’t the rehabilitation or the inability to play in crucial games down the stretch, it was all the idle time he had to navigate as a person who battles daily to remain sober. Waller made it through that stretch and managed to return to the field for the season finale and will be on the field when the Raiders visit Cincinnati in the wild-card round.
Carr, Burrow Both Set to Make Playoff Debuts After Taking Different Paths

Raiders QB Derek Carr will finally reach an elusive career milestone on Saturday when he takes the field in Cincinnati for the first playoff game of his eight-year career. On the opposite sideline, QB Joe Burrow will also make his playoff debut in only his second season after being selected by the Bengals with the #1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
