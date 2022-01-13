Travel news – live: France lifts travel ban on UK with vaccinated allowed in from tomorrow

France will allow in vaccinated UK travellers from tomorrow, 14 January, French minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne has confirmed.

“We are relaxing the entry conditions to France from the UK for vaccinated travellers,” tweeted Lemoyne.

“The decree will be published tomorrow morning, with immediate entry into force.”

He confirmed that vaccinated Brits would no longer need a “compelling reason” to enter France, although they will need to present a negative Covid test taken within the 24 hours before travel.

However, no rules will change for unvaccinated travellers, who must still meet the same strict criteria to be permitted entry, as per the 18 December rule change.

If they do have a “compelling reason” to travel to France, unvaccinated visitors must provide a negative Covid test and self-isolate for 48 hours on arrival, emerging only with a second negative test result.

Holidaymakers to France should also check local vaccine passport rules, which change on Saturday.

Follow the latest updates below: