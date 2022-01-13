ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 news LIVE: FIA update on Abu Dhabi Grand Prix inquiry process that could decide Lewis Hamilton’s future

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QeF9N_0dkQqr1F00

Mercedes are growing “increasingly confident” that Lewis Hamilton will return for the 2022 season, with the seven-time world champion said to be keeping in shape at his home in Colorado ahead of pre-season testing next month.

Hamilton has remained tight-lipped over his future since the hugely controversial end to the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi, with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitting the Briton was “disillusioned” with the FIA . Mercedes also moved to deny reports that the decision to drop their legal appeal against the result included any agreement that race director Michael Masi would be sacked.

Masi’s position has remained under intense scrutiny since he appeared to break the FIA’s own regulations by allowing a select number of cars to unlap themselves to enable a final lap shootout between Hamilton and Max Verstappen . However, there are currently few obvious candidates to replace the Australian.

Four-time world champion Alain Prost was more cautious over Hamilton’s future, rating the chance that he will return to the track next season at just “50-50”. Some have speculated that Hamilton wants to see the outcome of the FIA’s official report on how events unfolded in Abu Dhabi before committing to a return, with the investigation set to be concluded early next month.

Follow all the latest F1 news below:

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Lewis Hamilton Has Sold His Purple Pagani Zonda

Lewis Hamilton is an undeniable force in the world of motorsport, and any brand would be happy to be associated with his name (especially now that he's a Sir). When Hamilton struck fame early on in his F1 career, companies were all too willing to throw money, and cars at him, and one brand, in particular, caught his eye: Pagani. This exotic Italian car manufacturer built Hamilton a one-off Zonda 760 LH back in 2014, and since then, this rare beauty, finished in deep purple and exposed carbon fiber, has become tied in with his stylish persona.
CARS
The Independent

F1 latest news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton’s future still in doubt after teams’ crunch talks with FIA

Lewis Hamilton’s future remains unresolved as the new Formula 1 season draws closer. The Briton has maintained radio silence since being left “disillusioned” with the FIA over how the title-deciding race in Abu Dhabi controversially unfolded last year, with Max Verstappen’s win branded “unsatisfactory” by Damon Hill this week. Mercedes reportedly want race director Michael Masi to stand down as a result and team chiefs and the FIA are said to have met in London this week for a one-hour summit to discuss several outstanding issues. McLaren team principal Zak Brown admitted Hamilton’s return shouldn’t be taken for granted...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton will never get over Abu Dhabi Grand Prix finale, Toto Wolff claims

Toto Wolff does not think that Lewis Hamilton will ever “get over” the controversial ending to the 2021 Formula 1 season.Hamilton was denied a record-breaking seventh world title after Max Verstappen passed him on the final lap of the season’s final race in Abu Dhabi. Verstappen had been afforded the opportunity to line up an overtake after the intervention of race director Michael Masi, who permitted lapped cars between the title rivals to un-lap themselves, clearing a path for the Red Bull driver to snatch his first Drivers’ Championship.Revealing that he and his team had been left “disillusioned” with...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Independent

Max Verstappen’s F1 title win was ‘unsatisfactory’, says Damon Hill

Damon Hill has branded Max Verstappen’s Formula 1 world title win as “unsatisfactory”, and said that he believes the manner in which it was won was “unfair”.Verstappen claimed his first Drivers’ Championship in dramatic and controversial circumstances in Abu Dhabi, passing title rival Lewis Hamilton on the final lap.The Red Bull driver was able to attack Hamilton after race director Marco Masi allowed the cars between the pair to unlap themselves, a decision that has been heavily criticised since.And Hill believes it was the wrong call.“I think ultimately the Lewis Hamilton fans feel very aggrieved because, and Lewis Hamilton...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton latest, Red Bull ‘hangover’ ruled out, and Mercedes’ 2022 car launch date

The Formula 1 off season rumbles on with the aftermath of Abu Dhabi still an intense topic in F1 circles, not to mention the link between that and Lewis Hamilton’s future. The seven-time world champion appears to be switching off after the bitter ending to the 2021 season as Max Verstappen stole a maiden world title following a thrilling final lap.But there is also much to debate and discuss surrounding both new rules for the upcoming season, as well as uncertainty surrounding who will line up on the grid.Another trend is how Mercedes, Toto Wolff and the FIA mend...
MOTORSPORTS
Financial World

Lewis Hamilton’s F1 career could be done after UAE result: McLaren's Zak Brown

Chief of McLaren Racing Ltd., the Woking, UK-based British motor racing team, said to reporters on Wednesday that the Formula One Flying-coffin Lewis Hamilton, who had had a career on McLaren between 2007 and 2012 and currently races for Mercedes, might not stay in sports after a contentious defeat in Abu Dhabi last month, becoming the latest to raise voice for the F1 flaming-rod over a growing uproar on his shocking defeat.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 impasse could see sprint races scrapped in 2022

Formula 1 may not hold any sprint events during the 2022 season with teams unable to agree the details, and accused of holding out for more money by McLaren chief executive Zak Brown.F1 had planned to double the number of sprint qualifying events from three last season to six in 202.However such a move requires the agreement of eight teams, and Brown believes that may not be achieved.To compensate teams for the increased amount of racing and potential damage caused by the sprint events, teams were given a small payment last year for the three events held.Brown has suggested that...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alain Prost
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

Formula E: The motorsport leading the sprint to save the planet

Top-tier motorsport and positive climate action are not concepts the general population often associates with one another. After all, how can sending out a field of high-speed cars to race around a track for a couple of hours a few times per month be anything other than a colossal contributor to environmental decline and global temperature rises?Motorsport is about speed and glory, of course, but the manufacturers who enter racing championships such as Formula One do so primarily for another reason – to use the resources, competition, and talent in motorsport to develop technologies which can be applied to road...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Toto Wolff’s Michael Masi comments ‘completely unacceptable’, Martin Brundle claims

Martin Brundle believes that Toto Wolff is aware that his lobbying of Formula 1 race director Michael Masi was “unacceptable” during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.With fans able to hear discussions with the race director for the first time, the controversial conclusion to the 2021 season saw both Mercedes principal Wolff and his Red Bull counterparts attempting to influence Masi’s decisions. Masi has since been criticised for allowing cars between title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to unlap themselves, setting up the chance for Verstappen to snatch both race and Drivers’ Championship victory in the final lap.Brundle, who raced...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Former F1 boss Eddie Jordan exits £3bn race for Playtech

Former Formula One team boss Eddie Jordan has pulled out of the multibillion-pound race to buy software company Playtech, reportedly worried that his bid would be scuppered by a group of investors.JKO Play, a company set up by Mr Jordan to buy London-listed Playtech, confirmed reports that it was backing out of the race.On Thursday the Financial Times reported that JKO was worried that a group of Asian investors who have built up a 27% shareholding in Playtech could block its bid.JKO had made an attempt to muscle into a deal which had already been agreed between Playtech and an...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

FIA Abu Dhabi F1 investigation must deliver clear answers, says McLaren

In the wake of the controversial implementation of F1’s safety car restart rules at last year’s F1 season finale, motor racing’s governing body has begun a detailed investigation. But amid some concerns that the FIA could try to brush under the carpet any mistakes that were made,...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abu Dhabi Grand Prix#News Live#Fia#Mercedes#Australian
The Independent

FIA expects ‘more exciting’ 2022 F1 season with ‘more cars in the mix’ for Grand Prix wins

The competition in Formula 1 will be closer with multiple cars expected to be in the mix in 2022, according to an FIA chief.Regulation changes have been introduced for the upcoming season to improve the aerodynamics of the car and teams like Alfa Romeo and Haas could capitilise. Head of Single Seater Technical Matters at the FIA, Nikolas Tombazis, says he expects those underdog teams to challenge for race wins.“It is difficult to expect it to be more exciting than [2021] because that is a very high point of reference,” said Tombazis, quoted by Autosport. “But I think once there’s...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Grand Prix boss says F1 won’t have visa drama seen with Novak Djokovic at Australian Open

An Australian Grand Prix boss says the Formula 1 won’t have a visa situation like Novak Djokovic’s and says the country’s entry rules are “simple”.Questions are being raised in every sport in Australia which requires athletes to travel to the country after the tennis player was deported after his visa was cancelled. But the GP’s CEO Andrew Westacott has reassured fans a similar incident won’t impact the event, which will take place on 10 April.“We’ve worked very closely with the Victorian government throughout 2021 and in the lead up to 2022,” he said. “And of course we’ve worked very, very...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

444K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy