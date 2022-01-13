Spotty showers, turning colder by weekend, snow possible Sunday

A weak clipper disturbance will pass across of Ohio, accompanied by a few afternoon showers. Temperatures will push a little past 40 degrees, then dip into the mid-30s this evening behind a cold front.

Colder air will filter into Ohio heading into the weekend, with scattered snow flurries. Morning lows will fall into the mid-20s Friday. Afternoon readings will top out in the mid-30s, under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A storm developing in the Plains will drop south Saturday well west of Ohio down to near the Gulf Coast, before swinging north Sunday along the Appalachians Snow is likely Sunday afternoon, tapering to flurries with gusty winds Sunday night and early Monday. Light to moderate accumulations are possible, depending the track, which is likely to split into two systems, with the main energy heading up the Eastern Seaboard.

FORECAST

Thursday: Clouds thicken, light showers. High 42

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, colder. Low 29

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cold, scattered flurries. High: 36

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun. High 30 (23)

Sunday: Snow develops p.m. High 34 (20)

Martin Luther King Day: Cloudy, brisk, flurries. High 30 (24)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 35 (22)

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. High 38 (29)

