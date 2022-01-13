ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Spotty showers, turning colder by weekend, snow possible Sunday

By Ben Gelber
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WxONo_0dkQq2Wn00

A weak clipper disturbance will pass across of Ohio, accompanied by a few afternoon showers. Temperatures will push a little past 40 degrees, then dip into the mid-30s this evening behind a cold front.

Colder air will filter into Ohio heading into the weekend, with scattered snow flurries. Morning lows will fall into the mid-20s Friday. Afternoon readings will top out in the mid-30s, under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A storm developing in the Plains will drop south Saturday well west of Ohio down to near the Gulf Coast, before swinging north Sunday along the Appalachians Snow is likely Sunday afternoon, tapering to flurries with gusty winds Sunday night and early Monday. Light to moderate accumulations are possible, depending the track, which is likely to split into two systems, with the main energy heading up the Eastern Seaboard.

FORECAST

  • Thursday: Clouds thicken, light showers. High 42
  • Tonight: Mostly cloudy, colder. Low 29
  • Friday: Mostly cloudy, cold, scattered flurries. High: 36
  • Saturday: Mix clouds and sun. High 30 (23)
  • Sunday: Snow develops p.m. High 34 (20)
  • Martin Luther King Day: Cloudy, brisk, flurries. High 30 (24)
  • Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 35 (22)
  • Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. High 38 (29)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Brief thaw gives way to much colder pattern

An arctic cold front brought a light coating of snow to southeastern portion of the state early this morning. Skies will be slow to brighten this afternoon, and a few lake-effect flurries will linger until mid-afternoon. Temperatures will be confined to the low to mid-20s, with wind chills in the low 10safter a brief thaw […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio traffic deaths up 10% from 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There was a 10% increase of traffic deaths in Ohio for 2021 and that’s with fewer vehicles on the road.   Traffic signs around the state have a new message for drivers: In 2021 there were 1,361 traffic deaths on Ohio roadways.   That number represents a 10% increase from 2020 […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sees 4.5% unemployment rate for December

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The unemployment rate in Ohio dropped slightly in December.   The latest data released from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services shows that December’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.5% in December, from 4.8% in November.   The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in December was 256,000, down from […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
NBC4 Columbus

Missing Newark 85-year-old man located

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH)–The Newark Division of Police says an endangered missing man has been located. Roger Boggs, 85, left his home on New Haven Ave. just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday evening to pick up food at Bob Evans on N. 21st. Friday morning police announced Boggs had been located.
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Announcement on New Albany computer chip plant could come Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An announcement on a massive computer chip facility in New Albany and Jersey Township could come Friday. The office of Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday that he and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will joined by JobsOhio “for a historic economic development announcement for the state of Ohio.” The appearance will take […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Drizzle#Gulf Coast#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Clintonville MyPillow store closed, no new stores planned

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–A local businessman’s MyPillow plans have gone flat. Roy Hanna and a group of investors opened a retail store selling the controversial bedding products brand at 4308 N. High St. in Clintonville last fall. It closed a few weeks ago. “I still think the location is good, but I thought the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Over 21,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Numbers as of Thursday, Jan. 20 follow: Total Change New cases 2,460,869 +21,664 Hospitalizations 103,914 +508 ICU admissions 12,425 +29 Deaths* 31,245 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays  The […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State men’s basketball game against Nebraska postponed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University men’s basketball game against Nebraska has been postponed.   Huskers.com reports the Saturday game at Ohio State has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Nebraska program.   “With players currently in health and safety protocol, Nebraska fell below the Big Ten Conference roster […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio among worst states for highway safety, per report

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Advocates for Highway & Auto Safety have ranked Ohio among the worst states for highway safety in the country in its annual Roadmap Report of State Highway Safety Laws. The advocates rated Ohio a red state for highway safety laws because it has not adopted at least 7 of its […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Has omicron peaked in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Jan. 10, 2022, marked the highest number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 during this latest surge of the pandemic, according to the Ohio Hospital Association (OHA). Since then, those numbers have gone down every day. OHA said it is cautiously optimistic about Ohio peaking for this surge, but adds each region in […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

One person hospitalized after north Columbus fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters are investigating a fire in north Columbus that left one person injured.   At about 7:40 a.m., Wednesday, a fire was reported at a home in the 200 block of Webster Park Avenue.   Firefighters arrived on scene and were able to contain the flames but say one person was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy