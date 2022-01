While most people were watching playoff football, the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers played a spectacular game. The final score was 133-96, Nuggets get a munder. They were led by a triple-double from Nikola Jokic, he put up 17, 12, and 13. Bones Hyland had the most points of any Nugget tonight though, he put up a career-high 27 points and shot 6-7 from three with 9 assists. Jeff Green also put up a season-high 26 points. Tonight was a fantastic game from everyone, the Nuggets made 23 three-pointers as a team. That’s only the 10th time the Nuggets franchise has made more than 20 threes in a game. Davon Reed played some of the best defense I’ve seen all season and is proving his worth more than I ever expected.

NBA ・ 19 HOURS AGO