Zach LaVine won’t be joining DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls in their upcoming road trip, but hopes are high he has avoided a serious knee injury. LaVine left Friday’s game against the Golden State Warriors after appearing to tweak his left knee following a rebound in the first quarter. He was forced take an intentional foul with more than eight minutes remaining in the opening frame to get out and head to the locker room.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO