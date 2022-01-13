ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Developer Sunac China plans $580 million share sale to repay loans

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08EkQi_0dkQpfdY00

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese property developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it planned to raise HK$4.52 billion ($580.09 million) from a share sale for repayment of loans and general corporate purposes.

The Hong Kong-listed developer plans to sell 452 million new shares, or 8.3% of the enlarged share capital, to controlling shareholder Sunac International Investment Holdings, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The new shares will be issued at HK$10 apiece, representing a 15.3% discount to Wednesday’s closing price of HK$11.80 each.

Shares of Sunac tumbled 22% in afternoon trade to HK$9.2, versus a 0.2% decline in the broader market

A source close to Sunac told Reuters the company has no more plan in the near term to place its shares or shares in unit Sunac Services to raise capital, adding it has sufficient funds to meet debt payment obligations due in the short term and for project development.

Sunac China did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sunac last issued new shares and sold a stake in Sunac Services in November to raise a total of $948 million.

Sunac Services told investors on Tuesday it also had no share placement plan nor new connected-party transactions scheduled and it would resume share buybacks, according to a report by brokerage Jefferies.

In the latest share placement, the controlling shareholder will buy the new shares after selling the same amount of existing shares at the same price to third-party investors.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc is the placing agent.

($1 = 7.7919 Hong Kong dollars)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Chinese#Sunac China Holdings Ltd#Sunac Services#Morgan Stanley Co
yicaiglobal.com

Chinese Pig Farmer New Hope to Raise USD706.5 Million to Repay Bank Loans

(Yicai Global) Jan. 6 -- Chinese pig breeder New Hope Liuhe intends to issue new shares to its largest shareholder to raise CNY4.5 billion (USD706.5 million) to repay some of its bank loans amid declining pork prices. The meat processing company will issue up to 367.6 million shares to its...
AGRICULTURE
WDBO

Chinese developer asking bondholders to postpone repayment

BEIJING — (AP) — A troubled Chinese real estate developer with $310 billion of debt is asking investors in one of its bonds to postpone when they will be repaid. Evergrande Group will conduct a three-day online vote starting Friday for holders of the 4.5 billion yuan ($700 million) bond, according to an announcement made through the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in southern China.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
PLC
Country
China
crowdfundinsider.com

People’s Bank of China Comments on Fintech Development Plan

The People’s Bank of China has commented on the country’s “Fintech Development Plan” (2022 to 2025). The PBC states that the plan is formulated in accordance with the “Fourteenth Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development of the People’s Republic of China and the Outline of Long-Term Goals for 2035“.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Indonesia to introduce new tax breaks on property, car sales

JAKARTA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia will introduce new tax breaks on property and automotive sales this year in a bid to accelerate its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as authorities prepare for the spread of the Omicron variant, top officials said on Sunday. New coronavirus infections in Indonesia...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

China’s First Service Craters After Sunac Pulls Out of Take Over Bid

(Yicai Global) Jan. 4 -- Shares in First Service Holding plummeted as much as 48 percent today after the sale of a majority stake in the property management arm of debt-laden Chinese developer Modern Land China to a unit of developer Sunac China fell through as the two parties could not agree on a price.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

DexCom continues to benefit from adoption of its continuous glucose monitoring systems. MercadoLibre is a leader in e-commerce in Latin America and has a strong moat. Growth stocks, particularly those that thrived at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, largely fell out of style in 2021. But for many of these companies, that merely amounts to a minor inconvenience in the grand scheme of things.
STOCKS
Reuters

Unilever to weigh raising offer for Glaxo Consumer unit - Bloomberg

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc has held talks with banks about additional financing for a potential sweetened offer for GlaxoSmithKline Plc's consumer products division, Bloomberg reported here on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Retired? 5 Stocks Yielding 5% to Buy in 2022

High-yield dividend stocks are an excellent income tool for retirees. You can find 5% yields in pipeline, tobacco, and REIT stocks. These five stocks can afford the big dividends they dish out. Your golden years are about enjoying life, not stressing about living. Building passive income is the name of...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy