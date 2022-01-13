ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone producer reacts to the SAG Awards giving the show its first major award recognition

 3 days ago
"It's now an 'all of U.S.' show," says executive producer David Glasser, CEO of Yellowstone producer 101 Studios. "It definitely hit the middle (of the country) in the beginning and then spread out. And that's great,...

'Yellowstone' Producer David Glasser 'Could Not Be Happier' for SAG Award Nomination

Yellowstone just got a major award nomination from the Screen Actors Guild, and executive producer David Glasser "could not be happier" about it. Taylor Sheridan's hit show is up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. And Glasser, who is also CEO of 101 Studios, said the recognition from their peers is a welcome development. But the cast and crew are just going to keep working away, he told Variety on Wednesday.
