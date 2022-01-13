ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Even Search Party's creators were surprised by their series finale: "You’ve got to go out with a bang"

 3 days ago
“Yeah, that was not what we were thinking at all when we started Search Party,” says...

www.primetimer.com

TVLine

Search Party Series Finale Recap: Apocalypse Now-ish — Did Dory and Co. Survive... Whatever That Was?

Not a single person could have had that on their Search Party finale bingo card. In her attempted quest to share enlightenment with the world, Dory Sief ushered in a zombie apocalypse. (I’m going to say that again: There is a zombie apocalypse in Search Party!) As the series finale kicks off, the cult leader extraordinaire that is Dory is crowd surfing over a sea of her followers, completely unaware of the undead madness happening around her. Elliott and Portia race over to stop everyone from eating the jelly beans, and yes, every sentence of this recap is going to be even...
Deadline

‘Search Party’ Series Finale Recap: Dory Comes Full Cirlce With One Final Genre Switch, Co-Creator Talks Ending Coming-Of-Age Comedy With [SPOILER]s

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details about the final series of Search Party, including the finale “Revelation.” Enlightenment isn’t glorious, but gory and gross look in the series finale of HBO Max’s Search Party.  In the final hours of the dark comedy, created by Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers, Dory (Alia Shawkat) brings about the end of the world, after her quest to spread joy and love in the form of a pill backfires. In true Search Party fashion, Dory’s intentions to do right by others, and selfishly herself, once again evolve into a much more complicated and fatal scenario that puts everyone...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

‘Search Party’ Cast & Creators Break Down the Final Chapter of Their Crazy Comedy

The search is coming to a close as quirky comedy Search Party launches its fifth and final season on HBO Max. A lot has changed for the core group of characters at the center of this piece of millennial pop culture, and Season 5 makes way for some of their weirdest experiences yet. In a show that has included murder, sensational courtroom proceedings, and a season-long hostage situation, the fact that the final chapter could outdo all of it should be reason enough to tune in.
imdb.com

Why Search Party Fans Can Expect a "S--t Show of Epic Proportions" for the Final Season

The Search Party is coming to an end. Friday, Jan. 7 marks the launch of the cult comedy's fifth and final season on HBO Max. So it's not surprising that the show's stars—Alia Shawkat, Meredith Hagner, John Early and John Reynolds—were feeling emotional during their exclusive chat with E! News ahead of the farewell season. In fact, Early, who plays pathological liar Elliott Goss on Search Party, confessed that he's "still very sad that it's over," adding, "It was the best job I'll ever have. I can't believe I got to be on something that's as funny as it is." Expressing a similar sentiment, Hagner, who plays the desperate...
arcamax.com

'Search Party' finds closure in final season

The foursome of “Search Party” probably aren’t getting a happy ending, but they might not deserve one either. In its final season, the HBO cult favorite about four friends who were initially drawn together in the search for a missing acquaintance, has pivoted wildly once again. As with each new year, it feels like a new show: the first was a murder mystery, the second a psychological thriller, the third a legal drama, the fourth a hostage horror.
Polygon

Search Party’s creators explain 2022’s first bonkers TV twist

Each season of HBO Max’s Search Party is full of unexpected turns — the season 1 finale is an all-time great twist, but season 3’s pivot to legal drama and season 4’s Misery-esque plotline were impossible to predict, given the show’s relatively simple premise. Somehow, the straightforward comedy-thriller about Dory Sief (Alia Shawkat) and her friends’ search for their missing college friend Chantal (Clare McNulty) has become a vehicle for all kinds of TV.
Primetimer

Search Party went from figurative to literal exploration of millennial dystopia

The just-concluded HBO Max series' "DNA has contained a certain amount of horror from the beginning of the disappearance-and-death saga, and in its final ten episodes that dropped on HBO Max on January 7, that subtext became the whole damn text," says Roxana Hadadi. "Search Party has always been a figurative exploration of millennial dystopia: unemployment and underemployment, hollow identities and missing selves, aimlessness and emptiness. And its transformation of those existential concerns into the literal end of the world in its concluding season seems as fated as Jeff Goldblum playing an evil tech bro."
Primetimer

Peacock's Wolf Like Me feels like a romcom movie that struggles to pad itself out as a TV series

Wolf Like Me is a disappointment considering its great premise and cast: "Despite the obvious skill set of writer-director Abe Forsythe and the strong and nuanced work from the likable and talented duo of (Isla) Fisher and (Josh) Gad, and despite that intriguing premise that comes across as half rom-com, half something entirely different, Wolf Like Me doesn’t have enough dramatic bite to justify six episodes," says Richard Roeper. "It repeats certain themes to the point of near irritation and is better at the setup and the tease than the payoff. There’s much to recommend in this series and some viewers might be hooked by the haunting themes and the black comedy, but ultimately there’s just not enough meat on the bone."
Primetimer

The Expanse boss on the series finale: "It's a natural place and a natural ending in many way"

Does The Expanse have a future following its series finale? "Well, I mean, look, this has been such a delightful experience. We love the show and we love making the show," says showrunner Naren Shankar. "Right now, the future really lies with Alcon Television, which is the studio that makes the show, and Amazon, if there is in some form, an appetite for more. I think from the standpoint of just the pure creative, I think what we tried to do at least was come to a satisfying conclusion of a huge chunk of the story while leaving the door open for more if the appetite and the desire is there. I'm certainly not betraying any confidence to say that Ty, Daniel and I — speaking for ourselves — would love to do it. It would be a remarkable thing to complete the whole book series that way. And I certainly hope we get to do it."
Primetimer

South Park sets February premiere of Season 25, the first full season since Season 23

Comedy Central's long-running iconic series returns Feb. 2 with a brand-new six-episode season. South Park last aired a full season in fall 2019, the 10-episode Season 23. Comedy Central announced that the two hour-long pandemic specials, September 2020's The Pandemic Special and March 2021's South ParQ Vaccination Special, will be called Season 24. “To be halfway done with South Park is a great accomplishment — we can’t lie,” Stone and Parker said in a statement. The news comes after South Park recently aired two pandemic specials, Post COVID and Post COVID: The Return of COVID, exclusively for Paramount+. “For the past 25 years, multiple generations of fans have grown up enchanted by the outlandishly funny and subversive world that Matt and Trey have created with South Park,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. “As part of our expansive new deal, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for many more seasons of South Park on Comedy Central and many more made-for-streaming South Park exclusive events on Paramount+.”
disneydining.com

“I’ve gotta perform; I’ve gotta make people laugh”: Bob Saget’s final interview reveals a tragic loss & what he did to cope

During a heartbreaking interview that aired today on CBS Mornings, late actor and comedian Bob Saget opened up about his life’s journey and how comedy helped him through the rough times. https://twitter.com/CBSMornings/status/1481638756633378818. The interview was a conversation between the comedian and CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook....
micechat.com

You’ve Gotta Be Kidding: New Year’s Resolutions for Disney Fans

We’re only a short time into the new year and, by now, there’s a good chance you’ve already broken some of those resolutions you made at midnight. To help you out, here’s a few more you might add – some Disney-inspired New Year’s resolutions…
Primetimer

Brian Cox recounts in his memoir turning down Game of Thrones' King Robert Baratheon role

"Game of Thrones' went on to be a huge success and everybody involved earned an absolute fortune, of course. But when it was originally offered the money was not all that great, shall we say say," writes the Succession star of the role that went to Mark Addy. "Plus I was going to be killed off fairly early on, so I wouldn't have had any of the benefits of the long-term effects of a successful series where your wages go up with each passing season."
Primetimer

Lost's Yunjin Kim reveals she auditioned for Grey's Anatomy's Izzie role

"They actually paid me to bring me out in L.A. to wait around and audition for their shows; it was such a sweet deal," the actress tells EW. "Lost was one of my first auditions but Grey's Anatomy was my first. I did not audition for Sandra Oh's character (Cristina Yang), it was for Izzie. And I got a callback." When Kim auditioned for Lost she actually was up for the role of Kate, which eventually went to her co-star Evangeline Lilly. "My character was written after my audition; Sun became Sun after my audition," Kim says.
Primetimer

Y: The Last Man's hopes for a new home appear to be dead

Creator Eliza Clark tweeted Friday of hopes for a revival following FX's cancelation after one season: "For those of you who have been asking me: we tried really hard to get another platform to pick up season 2 of Y. But sadly, it doesn't look like it's going to happen. It is always incredibly difficult to move a show, and in recent years, it has only gotten harder."
