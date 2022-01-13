Cheer Season 2 reveals the double-edged sword of massive Netflix stardom

"Sophisticated humor this is not, but it shares more DNA with a critical darling like Succession than one might expect," says Dan Gentile of Danny McBride's HBO televangelist comedy series. "Similar to how the uber-rich Roy family speak in tongues no outsiders would likely understand (I’m still not sure what Kendall meant by 'sweaty spaghetti'), the Gemstones banter with a unique mix of proverbs and profanity. The writing is probably too juvenile to actually win awards, but worth a nomination nonetheless. And like Brian Cox’s Logan Roy, John Goodman plays his stately patriarch role with cards held close to his chest, a stoic comic foil for McBride and the rest of the flock. Where Gemstones takes it a step further than their Golden Globe-hoarding high-brow HBO sibling is that the writers have created an entire universe for each member of the Gemstone flock — nearly every one seems worthy of a spin-off. Adam DeVine’s Kelvin is the pretty boy envoy to youth groups, who among other Gen Z promotional tactics, has created a Christian bodybuilding crew that follows him everywhere. His sidekick, a former drug addict who dresses more like a Satan worshipper, serves as a not-so-ambiguously gay life partner. It’s crude to the point that some of the jokes walk the line of cancel territory, but always stay on the right side of mean-spirited."

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO