TV Series

Cheer Season 2 reveals the double-edged sword of massive Netflix stardom

Primetimer
 3 days ago
"A far less interesting version of Cheer Season 2 would have ignored how much of a phenomenon the show immediately became upon its January 2020 debut," says Caroline Framke. "Weeks before the pandemic brought most of the world to an unsettling halt, Netflix’s docuseries was an unavoidable smash hit, making overnight...

Popculture

'Cheer' Season 2: Vontae Johnson and Khris Franklin Talk Trinity Valley Appearing in Netflix Series (Exclusive)

Cheer is back as the second season of the hit cheerleading docuseries premiered on Netflix Wednesday. And while fans fell in love with the Navarro College cheerleading team last year, there's another team less than 40 miles away starring in the new season. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Vontae Johnson and Khris Franklin, the two coaches of the Trinity Valley Community College cheerleading team, and they shared their thoughts on being documented for the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

How Netflix's Cheer season two covers shocking Jerry Harris case

Cheer on Netflix became a hit when it landed on the streaming platform in 2020 so, naturally, fans were delighted to hear it was coming back for a second season. However, shortly after the first series aired, news broke that one of the cheerleaders featured on the show, Jerry Harris, had been arrested on sexual abuse charges. Here's how Cheer season two is covering the case…
TV SERIES
E! News

Meet the New Cast Members of Cheer Season 2

Watch: "Cheer" Star Morgan Simianer Talks Finally Living On Her Own. The return of Cheer has us doing cartwheels around the room!. Our favorite cheer team, Navarro, is back on Netflix for season two on Jan. 12, and they're ready to defend their championship title. In the nine-episode season, the team will have to compete against one of its biggest rivals, Trinity Valley Community College.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Jeopardy! boss dismisses the notion that recent winning streaks are the result of easier clues

“Behind the scenes we’ve spent a lot of time discussing whether this is some kind of ‘new normal’ or whether we’ve just had an unusual windfall of brilliant Jeopardy! players,” Michael Davies, Jeopardy!'s interim executive producer, told The New York Times via email, responding to the recent win streaks by Matt Amodio, Jonathan Fisher and, currently, Amy Schneider. Noting that the subject matter covers an ever-wider range of material, Davies added: “I actually think the show may be getting harder. Let’s face it, so few people read the same books anymore or watch the same TV shows. And we have massively diversified the history, cultural and pop cultural material we expect our players to compete over.” Davies says the writers have discussed the streaks, thinking that contestants having access to a wealth of online resources, including J! Archive, may help. Others attribute the rise in winning streaks to more people playing at home because of the pandemic and to James Holzhauer winning 32 games in 2019 -- though Schneider's strategy is the opposite of Holzhauer's. Meanwhile, Holzhauer thinks the winning streaks trend is a matter of chance. “People always assume everything is a paradigm shift,” Holzhauer wrote The Times in an email, “when it’s actually fairly normal for results to occasionally cluster.” ALSO: Mayim Bialik jokes she feels "stupidest" in the Jeopardy! writers' room.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

WATCH: Kimmel Stumps Guys with Basic Questions About Female Anatomy

Jimmy Kimmel revived his on-the-street Q&A segment last night to quiz men about their knowledge of the female body, and the results were disastrous, to say the least. The guys were stumped by basic questions like, "How many ovaries does a woman have?" and "What part of a body does a mammogram examine?" which doesn't exactly bode well for future generations.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Fantasy Casting Celebrity Big Brother Season 3

After a two-year hiatus, CBS is bringing Celebrity Big Brother back for a third season to do what the show was originally commissioned for in 2018: counterprogram the Winter Olympics. The three-week sprint of a mini-season will gather together a group of willing celebrities to live inside the Big Brother house, compete against each other, and try to follow in the footsteps of past winners Marissa Jaret Winokur and Tamar Braxton. While both seasons of CBB had the potential to be utter trash (casting Omarosa Manigault-Newman and Anthony Scaramucci certainly set things off along that path), they ended up being compelling seasons of television, mostly thanks to intelligent casting that somehow added up to the right chemistry, combining likeble players (Ross Matthews, Kandu Burruss) with intriguing oddballs (Tom Green, Kato Kaelin) and fast friends (Real Housewife Brandi Glanville and Miss Universe runner-up Ariadna Gutierrez).
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Fox Pushes Monarch to Next Season — Just 2 Weeks Before Premiere

Susan Sarandon‘s ascension to country music superstardom will have to wait. Fox’s Monarch, which was scheduled to premiere on Jan. 30, is now being held until the fall, TVLine has learned. “With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama, Monarch, is a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022,” a Fox Entertainment spokesperson says. “Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule Monarch‘s January 30 debut to the Fall.” The statement continues: “As the cornerstone of...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

The Righteous Gemstones is a "smart comedy" that is superior to Succession

"Sophisticated humor this is not, but it shares more DNA with a critical darling like Succession than one might expect," says Dan Gentile of Danny McBride's HBO televangelist comedy series. "Similar to how the uber-rich Roy family speak in tongues no outsiders would likely understand (I’m still not sure what Kendall meant by 'sweaty spaghetti'), the Gemstones banter with a unique mix of proverbs and profanity. The writing is probably too juvenile to actually win awards, but worth a nomination nonetheless. And like Brian Cox’s Logan Roy, John Goodman plays his stately patriarch role with cards held close to his chest, a stoic comic foil for McBride and the rest of the flock. Where Gemstones takes it a step further than their Golden Globe-hoarding high-brow HBO sibling is that the writers have created an entire universe for each member of the Gemstone flock — nearly every one seems worthy of a spin-off. Adam DeVine’s Kelvin is the pretty boy envoy to youth groups, who among other Gen Z promotional tactics, has created a Christian bodybuilding crew that follows him everywhere. His sidekick, a former drug addict who dresses more like a Satan worshipper, serves as a not-so-ambiguously gay life partner. It’s crude to the point that some of the jokes walk the line of cancel territory, but always stay on the right side of mean-spirited."
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

Netflix Reveals New Characters In Season Three Of ‘The Umbrella Academy’

This morning Netflix released seven character posters teasing the new heroes that will be featured in season three of The Umbrella Academy. The show is based on the comic book series of the same name by Gerard Way (Doom Patrol, Lucifer) and follows the exploits of former child superheroes as they try to save the world and survive adulthood.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

What's up with Julia Garner's "wild" accent in Inventing Anna trailer?

Garner's bizarre accent in portraying scammer Anna Delvey stands out in the newly released trailer for her Netflix series. "It's a true story so wild, its villain would only naturally have an unhinged accent to match, and Garner delivers," says Cheyenne Roundtree. "She perhaps even knocks Lady Gaga off her throne when it comes to kooky European accents, as Gaga was forced to defend her more-Russian-than-Italian accent when playing Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci last year." In an interview with W Magazine, Garner explained why her character's accent is all over the place. “Anna’s posing as a German heiress, but actually she’s Russian, so first I had to learn to speak in English with a proper German accent, and after that learn a slightly Russian accent to add underneath,” Garner said. “Then you have the element that she probably learned English from the Brits, because she’s European, but she’d also lived in America and loved to watch Gossip Girl. So, the musicality of her speech was American.”
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Fox's Pivoting looks like part of network TV's sitcom comeback

"Not too long ago, things looked dire for the genre — NBC didn’t even bother to put a single comedy on its fall primetime lineup — but CBS’ Ghosts, ABC’s Abbott Elementary and NBC’s Grand Crew have proven to be reliable sources of laughs already this season," says Dave Nemetz. He says that Pivoting, starring Eliza Coupe, Maggie Q and Ginnifer Goodwin, is "a low-key hangout comedy bolstered by a very strong trio of lead actresses and an irreverent energy that helps lighten up a very heavy topic," adding that it has "a tricky tone to pull off, finding the comedy in such a brutal tragedy, but showrunner Liz Astrof (2 Broke Girls) manages to squeeze laughs out of the grieving process with a chaotic, quick-witted tone and heavy doses of gallows humor. The three ladies hold a wine-soaked makeshift memorial at their friend’s gravesite… and then realize they’re whooping it up at the wrong grave. (It’s kinda like A Million Little Things, but a lot funnier.) The show allows these women to be substantially flawed and messy, and it resists the urge to get too mopey and maudlin. Plus, their banter is fun and snappy, in the vein of Coupe’s Happy Endings. If you’re still holding out hope for a Happy Endings revival one day — like I am — this might be the next best thing while we wait."
TV SERIES
enstarz.com

Actor Ralph Macchio Reveals How Netflix's 'Cobra Kai' Season Four Perfected the Villain from 'The Karate Kid Part III'

By now, Ralph Macchio is synonymous with "Cobra Kai," a Netflix show that continues the stories of the characters from the "The Karate Kid" films. The actor, who plays main protagonist Daniel LaRusso, recently sat down with the Hollywood Reporter and spoke about how the recently-released fourth season was able to find its best villain yet in a character that was in the greatly maligned "The Karate Kid Part III."
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Netflix Reveals Enola Holmes Sequel Completed Filming

Enola Holmes is getting a sequel and Netflix revealed that the project has already finished filming. On Twitter, the streaming company announced that the movie was another step closer to release. Enola Holmes was one of the movies that people really enjoyed because of the cast and a fun story. (Who's really saying no to Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill as a mystery-solving set of siblings?) Still, Enola Holmes 2 will get a big push from the streamer as it stars such big talent from other Netflix properties. The Witcher and Stranger Things are appointment television for millions of fans around the world. The young detective's next outing will probably be the same for another group of viewers whenever it hits. Late last year, Cavill explained his feelings about wrapping his time filming the sequel. He talked about getting up and being motivated even when he didn't feel like doing it.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Discovery+ adding reruns of foreign Real Housewives shows, The Biggest Loser and Queer Eye for the Straight Guy as part of a deal with NBC Universal

The first season of The Biggest Loser reboot, Flipping Out Seasons 7-11, American Ninja Warrior Season 12 and Season 6 and 7 of Top Chef Canada are already live on Discovery+ as part of the licensing deal. Coming soon are Real Housewives of Cheshire, Real Housewives of Johannesburg and Real Housewives of Melbourne, as well as the Atlanta, Los Angeles and Miami editions of WAGS.
Primetimer

Primetimer

