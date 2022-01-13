ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders QB Derek Carr set for long-awaited playoff debut

By JOSH DUBOW
AP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Derek Carr, the journey to the NFL playoffs has been a long and often frustrating one over his eight seasons as starting quarterback for the Raiders. No quarterback has ever endured as much losing in his first eight seasons as Carr has with only fleeting success in that same...

