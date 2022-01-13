ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Superman & Lois boss explains Season 2's "weirdest relationship you can imagine"

Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“It’s the weirdest relationship you can imagine, such a bizarre situation,” showrunner Todd Helbing tells TVLine of the connection between Natalie and...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Superman & Lois Boss Tackles Those Season 2 Premiere Shake-Ups, Including [Spoiler]'s Explosive Arrival

Superman & Lois returned to The CW for its second season on Tuesday, introducing a new enemy, a new friend (with benefits) and an otherworldly mystery that will continue to unfold in the coming weeks. Let’s dive right in, shall we? Much of the drama in this first hour came from Lois’ inability to wrap her brain around the Natalie situation, constantly ping-ponging between feeling like she should be drawn to her daughter-from-another-earth and wondering why she isn’t. “It’s the weirdest relationship you can imagine, such a bizarre situation,” showrunner Todd Helbing tells TVLine. “They’re both emotionally strong women, so it was...
TV SERIES
wccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Superman & Lois “Last Sons Of Krypton” Season Finale

In the action-packed season finale, Superman’s worst nightmare comes to life, and Lois confronts Leslie Larr at 9PM Sunday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. About SUPERMAN & LOIS:. The Man of Steel and Metropolis’ famous journalist, Lois Lane, come face to face...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyplanetdc.com

‘Superman & Lois'” season two premiere reveals massive villain

“Superman & Lois” Showrunner Todd Helbing recently confirmed in an interview with Den of Geek that the villain teased at the end of the series’ season two premiere is exactly who you think it is. Spoilers ahead. Doomsday is coming, according to Helbing, who stated that the show...
TV SERIES
cbslocal.com

Superman & Lois – ‘What Lies Beneath’

GREGORY SMITH (“EVERWOOD”) DIRECTS THE SEASON TWO PREMIERE – Season two opens with the dust still settling in Smallville following the shocking outcome of the confrontation between Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner, “Tyrant”) and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark struggle as a couple while Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) adjusts to running The Smallville Gazette with Lois. Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) faces new challenges on the football field, and secrets threaten to destroy Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Sarah’s (Inde Navarrette) growing relationship. Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) grows concerned over Lana’s (Emmanuelle Chriqui) involvement with a new mayoral candidate. Lastly, John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) and his daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck) attempt to make this new Earth their home. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing (#201). Original airdate 1/11/2022 @ 8pm.
TV SERIES
dailyplanetdc.com

‘Superman & Lois’ soars back for season two

The premiere episode for “Superman & Lois'” second season is flying onto The CW tonight, Jan. 11, 2022, at 8/7c. It will be available to stream for free the next day on The CW app or on their website. Titled “What Lies Beneath,” DC’s latest television hit follows...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Naomi's Superman cameo explained — Is that Tyler Hoechlin?

Naomi episode 1 spoilers follow, but they're very minor. DC's Naomi has leapt from the comics to her very own show in less than three years, which is why some of you might not have heard of this new Arrowverse arrival just yet. Faster than a speeding bullet doesn't even begin to cover such a dizzying turnaround, but that's also how quickly you'll fall in love with the character after just one episode.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
cartermatt.com

Superman & Lois season 2 episode 2 spoilers: ‘The Ties That Bind’

After the premiere tonight, are you curious to get a few more details on Superman & Lois season 2 episode 2? Are you ready for a few more details?. We should start by noting one thing about the upcoming installment: David Ramsey is poised to direct! The man behind John Diggle has clearly enjoyed being in the director rotation across the Arrowverse and sees no real reason to change that moving forward.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Superman & Lois Review: What Lies Beneath (Season 2 Episode 1)

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 1, “What Lies Beneath,” is a strong season premiere that improves on many of the first season’s weaker elements. That positive change instills great confidence that Season 2 will only be bigger and better than Season 1. Two things that gladly...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Superman & Lois: Season Three? Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on The CW television network, the Superman & Lois TV show stars Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Adam Rayner. Dylan Walsh, and Emmanuelle Chriqui. In the story, Superman aka Clark Kent (Hoechlin) and his award-winning journalist wife, Lois Lane (Tulloch), have gotten married and are now working parents, raising two teen boys. In addition to the usual trials and tribulations of being parents, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with their sons, Jonathan (Elsass) and Jordan (Garfin), who could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Clark’s hometown of Smallville to handle some Kent family business, the family is reacquainted with Lana Lang (Chriqui), Clark’s first love, her Fire Chief husband, Kyle Cushing (Valdez), and their rebellious daughter, Sarah (Navarrette). There’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Walsh), looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, the Kents’ lives are upended when both a mysterious stranger (Parks) and impassioned self-made mogul Morgan Edge (Rayner) enter their lives.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Showrunner Reveals Doomsday Is Coming to Superman and Lois

Showrunner Reveals Doomsday Is Coming to Superman and Lois. Created as a mysterious indestructible creature with no real backstory save the ability to kill Superman, Doomsday has gone on to become one of the Man of Steel’s most familiar foes. He’s appeared on TV’s Smallville and Krypton, as well as Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Batman v Superman. And now it’s time for him to come to Superman and Lois too. The first episode of season 2 teased a gloved hand punching upward from deep within the planet. Just how Doomsday first revealed himself. Now, in EW, showrunner Todd Helbing reveals we’ll be seeing all of the Kryptonian experimental monster soon.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Superman & Lois: The Thing in the Mines Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "The Thing in the Mines," the January 25 episode of Superman & Lois, which is set to be directed by Everwood's Gregory Smith. In the episode, it seems there's a little generational divide, as Natalie discovers that her father has fallen short of expectations, while Clark finds himself in heated arguments with both of the Kent boys. Meanwhile, Lois Lane reaches out to her father who, in spite of no longer being part of the military's presence in Smallville, is apparently someone she thinks can help with that issues facing Smallville and the Kent family as the season kicks off.
TV SERIES
PIX11

‘Superman & Lois’ stars talk season 2 ahead of premiere

For Clark Kent and Lois Lane, being a superhero and a successful investigative journalist may come easier than raising two teenage boys. The stars of the show, Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the hit series and their on-screen TV sons. The show’s second season premieres Tuesday night on […]
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Netflix's Archive 81 is the horror series humanity needs right now

"Humanity needs hokum and never more so than when things are – I think a majority would agree – so relentlessly grim," says Lucy Mangan of the horror series adapted by showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine from the podcast of the same name, starring Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi. "Bring us preposterous set-ups! Bring us ridiculous plots, to whose holes we must turn generously blind eyes! Bring us escalating nonsense, melodrama, unrealism and all the high-energy, low-stakes rest of it! Take us out of ourselves for an hour or a chapter or a reel at a time. For hokum to succeed, however, it needs to take itself seriously – no nods, winks to camera or cynical sneers in the script. Makers need to play it straight, so that viewers can take it how they will. On all these bases, Netflix’s new horror series Archive 81 delivers." Mangan adds: "Over the eight hour-long episodes of the series, Archive 81 ladles out generous portions – if perhaps sometimes at too stately a pace – of conspiracy theories, jump scares, corridor stalkings, things that go bump in the night, resurrected figures from the past, hallucinations (OR ARE THEY?), coded counsel from longtime tenants, haunting music whose terrifying strains drift into Melody’s room at night and put her in a state of nervous collapse, cultish goings on, mysterious smiles from inhabitants of the sixth floor, salutary warnings from fearful dwellers on the first-to-fifth and a gathering promise that – as long as you don’t look too closely at anything or for too long – more or less all will be revealed in a more or less satisfactory way."
TV SERIES
The Oregonian

‘Superman & Lois’ Season 2 premieres tonight: How to watch, stream for free, cast, trailer

“Superman & Lois” premieres on The CW on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also stream the show on FuboTV (free trial). According to The CW, “Superman & Lois” dives into how the “Man of Steel” and Metropolis’ famous journalist, Lois Lane, come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever: parenthood. As domestic disputes take over Superman and Lois Lane’s household, the heroes continue to keep Metropolis safe from unworldly forces while also keeping their families together.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy