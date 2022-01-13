Superman & Lois boss explains Season 2's "weirdest relationship you can imagine"

"Humanity needs hokum and never more so than when things are – I think a majority would agree – so relentlessly grim," says Lucy Mangan of the horror series adapted by showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine from the podcast of the same name, starring Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi. "Bring us preposterous set-ups! Bring us ridiculous plots, to whose holes we must turn generously blind eyes! Bring us escalating nonsense, melodrama, unrealism and all the high-energy, low-stakes rest of it! Take us out of ourselves for an hour or a chapter or a reel at a time. For hokum to succeed, however, it needs to take itself seriously – no nods, winks to camera or cynical sneers in the script. Makers need to play it straight, so that viewers can take it how they will. On all these bases, Netflix’s new horror series Archive 81 delivers." Mangan adds: "Over the eight hour-long episodes of the series, Archive 81 ladles out generous portions – if perhaps sometimes at too stately a pace – of conspiracy theories, jump scares, corridor stalkings, things that go bump in the night, resurrected figures from the past, hallucinations (OR ARE THEY?), coded counsel from longtime tenants, haunting music whose terrifying strains drift into Melody’s room at night and put her in a state of nervous collapse, cultish goings on, mysterious smiles from inhabitants of the sixth floor, salutary warnings from fearful dwellers on the first-to-fifth and a gathering promise that – as long as you don’t look too closely at anything or for too long – more or less all will be revealed in a more or less satisfactory way."

