ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Record News

Times Record News to end Saturday print edition

By Staff reports
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aAUL7_0dkQlURv00

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, the Times Record News is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 19.

The Times Record News will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day (e-Edition), filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.

“Our commitment to local news remains steadfast, but the platforms on which people are consuming news continue to evolve. What was once solely a daily newspaper has transformed to include a digital site, mobile app, social media platforms, multimedia and more,” said Times Record News Editor Claire Kowalick. “Our print newspapers remain a vital and important part of our strategy, but we are making a change this year in response to subscriber and advertising trends.”

The Saturday digital replica, or e-Edition, will have the same look and news as the printed newspaper. The digital format also has some additional features, such as the ability to clip and share articles with friends and family and adjust the text size.

In addition, subscribers of Times Record News will now have access to the USA TODAY Network’s full suite of e-Editions across the country, as well as ad-free access to the USA TODAY Crossword puzzle. The Times Record News is part of the USA TODAY Network, and the change being announced today also is taking place at numerous other publications in the network.

All print subscribers of Times Record News have full digital access, meaning they have the ability to read news updates throughout the day, subscriber-only stories and video and audio features, among other benefits. Subscribers also have 24/7 access to obituaries, legal notices, and classifieds on our website.

News and sales staffing at Times Record News will not change as a result of this. However, those staffs will be even better aligned toward digital news delivery.

Delivery times for the other days of the week will remain unchanged.

“We will continue to strategically evolve our business model, while making decisions that keep our loyal subscribers at the forefront,” said Kowalick. “Our newspapers are a vital part of the fabric of our community. Now, more than ever, it’s critical to support local news with subscriptions and advertising.”

Anyone with questions about the change can access their account at https://www.timesrecordnews.com/ or call customer service at 1-844-331-9993.

Comments / 0

Related
Sun Journal

Sun Journal to stop Saturday print publication; digital newspaper will be available to subscribers

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, the Sun Journal is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 12. The Sun Journal will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.
ECONOMY
Florida Today

FLORIDA TODAY making Saturday edition digital starting in March

FLORIDA TODAY will change print delivery frequency beginning March 26 in response to the rapid shift by our readers toward digital news consumption. FLORIDA TODAY will no longer print or deliver a Saturday edition.  Instead subscribers will receive a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. Our Saturday digital replica, or e-Edition, will have the same look and news as the printed newspaper. ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Gainesville Sun

Daily Commercial shifts print edition frequency in evolving to meet readers' needs

The Daily Commercial will change print delivery frequency beginning March 26 in response to the rapid shift by our readers who choose to get more of their news online. The Daily Commercial will no longer print or deliver Saturday editions. Instead subscribers will receive a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. Our Saturday digital replica, or e-Edition, will have the same look and news as the...
ECONOMY
Delaware Online | The News Journal

The News Journal to stop printing Saturday edition, will offer complete digital replica

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, The News Journal is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 19. The News Journal will cease production of a printed newspaper on Saturdays and instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#The Times Record News#The Usa Today Network
bizjournals

Courier Journal to go to six days a week for print edition

The Courier Journal will switch to a six-day print edition, dropping Saturdays. The media outlet made the announcement earlier today:. "Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, The Courier Journal is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 5. The Courier Journal will cease home delivery...
ECONOMY
The Star

Saturday editions of the Shelby Star to move online in mid-March

The Star will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.
STAR, NC
Laredo Morning Times

Austin American-Statesman canceling Saturday print edition, ramping up digital

Call it an almost-daily, at least in print. The Austin American-Statesman announced on Wednesday that it would discontinue delivery and single-issue retail sales on its Saturday edition beginning March 26. Daily subscribers will now receive six issues each week, and a digital version every day. In a Statesman story published...
AUSTIN, TX
The Montgomery Advertiser

Montgomery Advertiser to halt Saturday print edition, expand access to USA Today Network e-Editions

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, the Montgomery Advertiser will discontinue home delivery of Saturday print editions beginning March 26 and expand subscriber access to news products across the USA TODAY Network.  The Advertiser will continue to produce a full digital replica of the newspaper seven days a week, with...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spectrum

St. George Spectrum to halt Saturday print, add e-Edition access to USA Today, other papers

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, The Spectrum is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 26. The Spectrum will cease home delivery on Saturdays, providing subscribers instead with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Las Cruces Sun-News

Sun-News to end Saturday home delivery, will offer enhanced e-Editions

The Sun-News will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.
ECONOMY
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Observer-Dispatch to cease Saturday print publication, expand digital access

The Observer-Dispatch in March will cease print publication on Saturdays for our home delivery and single-copy editions. Instead, we will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper on Saturdays. This E-newspaper will be filled with the same Mohawk Valley, regional and national news, high school and professional sports, advertising, and features such as comics and puzzles that you would find in print on Saturdays.
MOHAWK, NY
Greenville News

Greenville News to cease home delivery on Saturdays starting in March; e-Edition available still

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, the Greenville News is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 19, 2022. The Greenville News will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. The new model means subscribers will get newspapers delivered to their home six days a week, with a digital newspaper available every day.
GREENVILLE, SC
Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune

Central Wisconsin Sunday will end March 6. Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune will launch Sunday edition March 13, end Saturday paper

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune is announcing changes in its print frequency. Starting on March 13, a Sunday edition of the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune will be delivered to our print subscribers. It replaces Central Wisconsin Sunday — a print publication that has been shared by readers of the Stevens Point Journal, Marshfield News-Herald and Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
Rockford Register Star

Register Star announces change to Saturday print delivery

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, the Rockford Register Star is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 19. The Rockford Register Star will cease home delivery on Saturdays but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that day containing local news, advertising, comics and puzzles.
ROCKFORD, IL
yourerie

Erie Times-News to deliver Saturday edition online beginning March 5th

The Erie-Times News announced Wednesday that the Saturday edition of its newspaper will move to digital distribution. This is set to begin on March 5th. The digital edition will provide subscribers with local news, advertising, and features such as comics and puzzles. It will have the same look as a...
ERIE, PA
indianapublicmedia.org

Bloomington's Herald-Times newspaper to stop delivering Saturday edition

The Herald-Times in Bloomington will soon stop delivering a Saturday issue, the newspaper reported Wednesday, quoting news director Jill Bond. It reported that subscribers would continue to receive the print edition six days a week, with a digital version available instead of the Saturday print newspaper as of March 5.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
ideastream.org

Cincinnati Enquirer dropping printing and delivery of Saturday papers

The Cincinnati Enquirer, which took two-day holidays from printing and delivering Friday and Saturday newspapers Christmas and New Year's weekends, will eliminate Saturday print delivery on March 5. "The Enquirer will cease home delivery on Saturdays, but instead will provide subscribers with a full digital replica of the newspaper that...
ECONOMY
Times Record News

Times Record News

500
Followers
546
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy