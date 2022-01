The Dogecoin price analysis is Bullish. Price levels have recovered to $0.190. Resistance is present at $0.191. The Dogecoin price analysis reveals the price is going up once again as the bullish momentum is overpowering the bears at present. The bulls are trying to find their way to recovery and have taken the price to the highest level of the last three weeks as, after consistent efforts, they have been able to bring the price above $0.190. The past few days proved favorable towards the cryptocurrency value as the price uplifted from $0.142 to the current price level of $0.190. Yet, today the coin rallied high, making the most recovery for a day for the current bullish trend.

