Ronnie Spector’s soulful voice was pure heartbreak to a whole generation

By Neil McCormick
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonnie Spector was one of the greatest voices in American pop, with one of the greatest looks, the greatest sounds and a fistful of the greatest songs. She died on Wednesday, aged 78, after a short illness, gone to that great jukebox in the sky. But the life and heart and...

The Guardian

Ronnie Spector obituary

The combination of the voice of Veronica Bennett, who has died aged 78, and Phil Spector’s studio-built Wall of Sound became one of the most potent and distinctive sounds to emerge from the fast-changing world of pop music in the early 1960s. Ronnie Spector, as she became when she and the producer married, was the lead singer of the Ronettes, a New York trio whose hits included Be My Baby, Baby I Love You, (The Best Part of) Breakin’ Up and – her own favourite – Walking in the Rain.
Rolling Stone

Ronnie Spector: 15 Essential Songs

After years of performing around New York City, the Ronettes exploded in 1963 behind “Be My Baby,” a modern standard beloved by the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson and pretty much everyone else with ears and a heart. During the recording of the song in Los Angeles, “All the musicians dropped whatever they were holding, their horns and guitars, and they were looking at this new girl in town,” lead singer Ronnie Spector remembered during an interview with Rolling Stone in 2016. “All the musicians were yelling, ‘Oh, my God. Her voice!’ And I’m saying, ‘Me? A little girl from Spanish...
Rolling Stone

Darlene Love Remembers Ronnie Spector: ‘When People Know Your Voice, You Have Made It’

Sixty years ago, Ronnie Spector and Darlene Love were the reigning queens of New York pop. Both commandeered the charts (with the Ronettes and initially the Crystals, respectively), both had gloriously strong, emotive voices, and both were produced by the late Phil Spector. Over time, they each broke with Spector and, despite some creative lulls, carried on. The two legends remained in touch, performing together for the last time at a 2016 Rainforest Fund benefit at New York’s Carnegie Hall. With TV news reports of Spector’s death in the background, Love spoke with Rolling Stone about her history with Spector. I loved being around Ronnie. She was a delight. She would always...
The Independent

‘The voice of all voices’: Ronnie Spector was music’s great survivor

Ronnie Spector has died, at the age of 78, but her voice will go on being heard for as long as we have recorded music and a way to play it. The lead singer of The Ronettes, she lent her unforgettable vibrato to their immortal 1963 single “Be My Baby” before marrying the song’s producer, Phil Spector. He was a cruel, macabre and jealous abuser, keeping her locked away from the world and forbidding her from performing. After escaping in 1972, Ronnie was encouraged by many of the musical icons she’d influenced and inspired to return to singing. “So that’s...
Newsday

Billy Joel mourns Ronnie Spector's passing

Billy Joel on Thursday mourned the death a day earlier of singer Ronnie Spector, whose 1960s song "Be My Baby" influenced his own hit "Say Goodbye to Hollywood." "The great Ronnie Spector has died. So many faces in and out of my life…. ," Joel said in a statement to Newsday, quoting a line from his song. "We mourn her passing."
Fox News

Ronnie Spector: Celebrities react to '60s icon's death

Ronnie Spector is known for being one of modern pop's formative voices, so it's no wonder that her death at age 78 on Wednesday sent shockwaves through the showbiz industry. Some of Spector's biggest hits like "Be My Baby" are still widely known and recognized for their impact on music history.
Alt 101.5

Ronnie Spector Dies: Rockers React

Ronnie Spector, singer of the iconic '60s girl group the Ronettes, died Wednesday following a brief battle with cancer. She was 78. "Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face," Spector's family shared on her social media pages. "She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her."
Observer

We Are all Her Babies: Ronnie Spector Was the Voice of New York

There are singers who speak to us for and about New York, people who will never rep another city. For me, it has always been Debbie Harry, Mariah Carey, and at the root, Ronnie Spector. Straight out of Spanish Harlem, Spector died Tuesday at 78 after a brief battle of cancer. In the early Sixties, with her sister Estelle Bennett and her cousin Nedra Talley, Veronica Bennett formed and drove The Ronettes, the one girl group that ruled them all. They embodied a certain half-mad teenage longing and established the standard for mascara bravado, the embrace of style as armor and emotionality as psychic moat. Her story has been tied to that of Phil Spector like the innocent to a bucket of concrete, as you would be, too, if you were imprisoned by a convicted murder who stole your shoes. Time will not be kind to a guy who liked echo, because the music favors the woman who held sway over pop music. Chrissie Hydne’s vibrato? Lifted whole hog from Ronnie. That undying love in the reflective aluminum glow, that quick-before-they-catch-us Capulet tremble? That’s Ronnie, passed down directly into Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Money and Joey Ramone and Johnny Thunders. If Amy Winehouse took the sweaters and the swagger and the liquid liner, it was the boys who submitted fully to Ronnie. Nobody gets more melodramatic about Saturday night than a boy with a new jean jacket.
Marconews.com

Ronnie Spector of The Ronettes, voice of 'Be My Baby,' dies at 78 after cancer battle

The voice of The Ronettes, Ronnie Spector, has died. The singer’s representative, Seth Cohen, confirmed Spector died Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer. She was 78. Spector’s family said in a statement to USA TODAY that she "lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face."
Vulture

Everyone Wanted to Be Like Ronnie Spector

The first time Ronnie Spector, who passed away this week at age 78 after a short bout with cancer, altered the course of music history it was as the central voice of the essential 1960s girl group the Ronettes. With hair teased up to the heavens, dramatic black eyeliner, and skintight outfits, the Ronettes — the name the family act stuck with after stints as the Darling Sisters and then Ronnie and the Relatives — transcended the art of hitmaking. They set trends. What was originally a gimmick the girls developed to help them get noticed became a defining, definitive image that would be lovingly emulated and borrowed from throughout the decades to follow.
Showbiz411

RIP Ronnie Spector, The Voice That Roared Over the Wall of Sound, Taught the Rolling Stones to Dance

There are just no words to express how much I loved Ronnie Spector. I am so sorry to hear she’s died at age 78. She was a warrior. She was the voice of the Wall of Sound, the leader of the Ronettes, the prize jewel in Phil Spector’s crazy crown of thorns. As Keith Richards wrote in his book, “Life,” she taught the Rolling Stones how to dance, literally how to perform. (see story below) Ronnie never retired. She sued Phil and won. She married Jonathan Greenfield, and they were very happy.
NewsTimes

Crystals Singer La La Brooks Remembers Ronnie Spector: ‘She Had the Most Unique Voice’

Ronnie Spector and Crystals singer La La Brooks were mere teenagers when they first met while performing in New York during Murray the K’s shows in the Sixties. Throughout the decades that followed they remained close, performing together as recently as 2015 at a private event in New Orleans. Rolling Stone spoke with a shaken Brooks shortly after news broke of Spector’s death.
purecountry1067.com

Ronette’s Singer, Ronnie Spector Has Died

The music world is mourning the loss of Ronnie Spector. The Ronettes’ singer’s family made the announcement today saying,. “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan. Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude.”
Sun Chronicle

Appreciation: Ronnie Spector’s voice, swagger made her a rock ‘n’ roll immortal

Even now, more than half a century after it came out, “Be My Baby” has the power to overwhelm. One of the most intense pop records of all time, the Ronettes’ 1963 girl-group classic is a study in too-much: a quivering, trembling, throbbing little symphony pitched at such a high emotional register that the song made as much sense opening a Martin Scorsese movie about inner-city violence as it did a Patrick Swayze movie about forbidden romance.
thechronicle-news.com

Ronnie Spector 'a hero' to Amy Winehouse

Ronnie Spector was a hero to Amy Winehouse. The Ronettes singer died earlier this week at the age of 78 "after a brief battle with cancer" and Amy's collaborator Mark Ronson revealed Ronnie was an inspiration to the late star.
Washington Post

Ronnie Spector sang about teen love in a voice that might last forever

Hard to believe, but teenagers weren’t always promised songs that beat louder than their hearts. That changed for good in the summer of 1963 with “Be My Baby,” a hit single where the blood-pounding drums quickly gave way to a voice that seemed to yearn on behalf of humanity. It belonged to Veronica Bennett, later known as Ronnie Spector, and while it surged with euphoric youth-crush desire, it had cosmic wisdom, too — an almost precognitive awareness of the paradox within this highly combustible teen love thing that lives in our memories for the long ride.
HuffingtonPost

Musicians, Celebs Honor Ronnie Spector's Memory With Tribute Tweets

The death of Ronettes singer Ronnie Spector on Wednesday inspired all sorts of tribute tweets from many celebrity admirers. The “Be My Baby” singer died after a brief battle with cancer, but the outpouring of grief and admiration on social media suggests her memory will live on for a long time.
