ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Happening’ Star Anamaria Vartolomei Among 10 European Shooting Stars Announced for Hybrid 25th Anniversary Edition

By Nick Vivarelli
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean Film Promotion has announced the 10 rising young actors selected for the 25th edition of European Shooting Stars, the promotional event held during the Berlinale that has been instrumental to boosting careers of top talents such as Alicia Vikander, Riz Ahmed, Alba Rohrwacher and George MacKay. Due to...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Max, Amazon and Sky Shows to Light Up Berlin Fest’s TV Lineup

New drama series from HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Sky U.K. will have their world premieres in Berlin next month as part of the Berlinale Series program, the television sidebar of the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival. Lust, a Swedish drama from HBO Nordic featuring The Bridge star Sofia Helin, Sky U.K.’s supernatural crime mystery The Rising, starring up-and-coming Danish actress Clara Rugaard, and Amazon’s Iosi, el espía arrepentido (Yosi, the Regretful Spy), an Argentinean thriller from director-turned-showrunner Daniel Burman (Family Law), have all been picked for the 2022 Berlinale Series lineup. The Shift, a Danish workplace drama from An Education director...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Range Media Partners Signs ‘Silent Night’ Filmmaker Camille Griffin

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has inked Silent Night director and writer Camille Griffin. The Keira Knightley-Matthew Goode drama horror feature repped Griffin’s feature directorial debut and made its world premiere at Toronto last year. AMC+ and RLJE Films picked up stateside rights to the movie which follows Nell (Knightley), Simon (Goode), and their son Art who are ready to welcome friends and family for what promises to be a perfect Christmas gathering. Perfect except for one thing: everyone is going to die. Roman Griffin Davis and Annabelle Wallis also star and the pic was produced by MARV. Silent Night won Best Screenplay and The...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Invasion’ Star Golshifteh Farahani to Feature Alongside Marion Cotillard in Arnaud Desplechin’s ‘Brother and Sister’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Iranian-born, France-based actor Golshifteh Farahani, who was nominated for a Cesar for “The Patience Stone,” played in Ridley Scott’s “Body of Lies,” and now stars in the Apple TV Plus drama “Invasion,” will feature alongside Marion Cotillard and Melvil Poupaud in the cast of Arnaud Desplechin’s “Brother and Sister,” Desplechin tells Variety. The French auteur has become a near fixture in Cannes, where 11 of his 12 features have premiered. This year he could very well make a repeat visit, as the filmmaker confirms his new film will be ready for May. Produced by Why Not Productions and sold...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anamaria Vartolomei
Variety

WTFilms Launches ‘Apache: Gang of Paris’ at Unifrance Rendez-Vous

Paris-based sales agent WTFilms, which specializes in genre movies, is presenting Romain Quirot’s sophomore feature film, “Apache: Gang of Paris,” at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris. The pic is an ambitious revenge movie set in early 20th century Paris, when rival gangs were wreaking havoc. The term apache was coined in Paris at the time, to describe street gangs. “It’s a modern stylish and raw revenge movie,” says WTFilms’ Gregory Chambet. “We hope it will offer a renewal of the French action thriller genre, as Christophe Gans did with ‘Brotherhood of the Wolves’.” Quirot’s freshman pic, cosmic road movie “The Last Journey,”...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Arthouse Streaming Platform Mubi Buys European Sales Company Match Factory

Mubi, the arthouse streaming platform and theatrical distributor, is moving into the sales arena. The London-based company, which has recently been on a buying spree of indie titles, has now acquired well-establish sales company The Match Factory and its production arm Match Factory Productions. Founded in 2006, The Match Factory has built up a reputation for distinct independent and specialty films, including the Cannes Palme d’Or winner Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, Oscar-nominated titles such as Waltz With Bashir and Toni Erdmann, the early films of Jim Jarmusch, the complete library of Aki Kaurismäki and award-winning films like Happy...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#European Film Promotion#Omicron#Berlinale#Swedish#Icdn#Italian#Cannes Camera D Or
Variety

Jonah Hill Says Leonardo DiCaprio Forced Him to Watch ‘The Mandalorian,’ but ‘I Didn’t Give a F—‘

Jonah Hill is not a fan of “The Mandalorian” despite Leonardo DiCaprio’s best efforts to get his friend and frequent co-star hooked. Hill told W Magazine that he often does not watch science-fiction films and television series because “I used to have a rule: If it didn’t happen or it couldn’t happen, then I just wasn’t interested, because I would lose focus.” While making Adam McKay’s Netflix satire “Don’t Look Up,” DiCaprio got Hill to break his rule and give the Disney Plus “Star Wars” television series a try. “Leo made me watch ‘The Mandalorian’ when we were making ‘Don’t Look...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Star Simone Ashley Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Simone Ashley, soon to be seen as the new female lead in Netflix’s hotly anticipated second season of Bridgerton, has signed with CAA. The British actress, who had a recurring role in another of Netflix’s hit U.K. shows, Sex Education, moved to CAA from the Gersh Agency. She continues to be repped by the Identity Agency Group in the U.K., Derek Kroeger at Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light, and Rogers & Cowan PMK. Set to air in March, the second season of Bridgerton will see Ashley star opposite Jonathan Bailey, with the two effectively taking over from Rege-Jean Page...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox Pushes Country Music Drama ‘Monarch’ to Fall

Fox is making a major change to its midseason slate. The broadcast network has pushed country music drama Monarch to the fall after originally scheduling it for a Jan. 30 premiere date. The decision comes as the pandemic has complicated filming on the Atlanta-based series, which stars Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel as members of a dynastic family in the country music world. “Monarch is a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022,” the network said in a statement Wednesday. “Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact COVID-19 continues to have on our industry...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Sweden
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Bullock’s ‘The Unforgivable’ Tops Nielsen’s Streaming Movie Chart

Sandra Bullock’s The Unforgivable easily topped Nielsen’s movie streaming chart in its first full week of play on Netflix. For the week of Dec. 13-19, the film racked up a hefty 556 million minutes of viewing time, according to Nielsen. The Unforgivable also won a spot on Nielsen’s top 10 list of most watched streaming programs for the week, coming in No. 6. Nora Fingscheidt directed The Unforgivable, which is based on the 2009 British miniseries about a woman who is released from prison after two decades. Nielsen’s streaming ratings, which are delayed by roughly a month, cover viewing on TV sets and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Alison Brie Joins John Cena in Action-Comedy ‘Freelance’ (Exclusive)

Alison Brie is set to star opposite John Cena in Freelance, an action-comedy directed by Taken helmer Pierre Morel. AGC Studios, run by Stuart Ford, is behind the project, which has Steve Richards of Endurance Media, Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin producing. The script by Jacob Lentz centers on an ex-special forces operator who, desperate to escape his humdrum life, takes a job providing security for a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator. Things go sideways when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, and the mismatched duo, along with the...
MOVIES
WWD

Lucien Laviscount, Evan Mock Attend Fendi Men’s Fall 2022 Show in Milan

Click here to read the full article. FENDI’S HEARTTHROBS: Fendi helped bring some front row attention to a men’s fashion week that has been much more about safety and the clothes than celebrity-gawking. Actor Lucien Laviscount, the most recent addition to the “Emily in Paris” cast, and Evan Mock, of “Gossip Girl” fame, turned up to support the Italian brand, both dutifully excited.More from WWDJW Anderson Men's Fall 2022Massimo Alba Men's Fall 2022Canali Men's Fall 2022 Laviscount, who donned Fendi’s single-breasted Klein blue suit and matching logo-ed fluid shirt, said it was his first time in Milan. Talking about “Emily in Paris,” the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Deadline

International Insider: Berlin Is Back; Amazon/MGM’s Action Movie Deal; BAFTAs Incoming; Jana Bennett Remembered

Good afternoon. Christmas feels like a lifetime ago (just asks Boris Johnson) and 2022 is certainly in full swing. Here’s your weekly dose of the biggest news and deep-dives of the week. Read on. Berlin Is Back In-person: Grab your steins, the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival is happening, and it’s happening in person. While the adjacent European Film Market is taking place virtually, organizers confirmed this week that the festival will progress as a physical event, albeit with certain restrictions in place. International Insider, for one, can’t wait.  Covid-friendly: Although the industry and Berlin organizers are breathing a collective sigh of relief,...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

‘Kindred’ TV Adaptation Ordered to Series at FX

FX has ordered to series its TV adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s novel “Kindred” from Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Darren Aronofsky and “The Americans” creators Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields. A first-look photo of the show (pictured above) has also been released. Picked up as a pilot...
TV SERIES
Variety

Joel Coen Is New King of Scotland With His Beautiful ‘Macbeth’

Never underestimate Joel Coen. In a year when nine of the top-grossing films are part of a franchise, his new film is Shakespeare. Entirely filmed on soundstages, with abstract, Expressionistic sets. It’s in black and white. The stars are over 60. It’s not exactly a safe bet, but Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is one of the year’s best, and one of the best adaptations of Shakespeare on film. When a play has been performed onstage for 400 years and filmed multiple times by directors including Orson Welles, Akira Kurosawa and Roman Polanski, it’s hard to bring anything new to the table. But...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy