AstraZeneca says higher antibody response against Omicron with booster dose

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – AstraZeneca said on Thursday new data from trials showed there...

The Weather Channel

Instead of Using Same COVID-19 Vaccines for Booster Doses, Update Vaccines to Specifically Combat New Variants: Experts

Although the current COVID-19 vaccines provide a high level of protection against severe disease and death caused by variants of concern (VOC), health experts believe that new vaccines that can prevent infection and transmission are needed. All major COVID-19 vaccines have been developed against the original strain of SARS CoV-2....
PHARMACEUTICALS
Gazette

J&J booster 85% effective against Omicron hospitalisation, S.Africa says

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -A Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is 85% effective in protecting against being hospitalised by the Omicron variant for 1-2 months after it is received, the head of South Africa's Medical Research Council (SAMRC) said on Friday. Glenda Gray presented the findings of a SAMRC study...
HEALTH
Reuters

AstraZeneca says U.S. to buy additional 500,000 Evusheld doses

Jan 12 (Reuters) - (This January 12 story corrects first paragraph to say Evusheld is used to prevent COVID-19, not treat) AstraZeneca (AZN.L)> said on Wednesday the U.S. government has agreed to purchase an additional 500,000 doses of its antibody cocktail, Evusheld, used to prevent COVID-19. The company said the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adagio's Antibody Effective Against Omicron, Sarepta Terminates Gene Therapy Deal, AstraZeneca Inks Oncology Pact

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Adagio Says Lead Monoclonal Antibody Effective Against Omicron Variant. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) said ADG20, its lead monoclonal antibody, has neutralization activity against the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The company also outlined initiatives to address current and future SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmacytimes.com

Research Finds COVID-19 mRNA Booster Dose is Necessary to Protect Against Omicron Variant

Study strongly supports the CDC’s guidance that booster shots are appropriate for anyone ages 16 and older, and that mRNA vaccines are preferred. An additional booster dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna is necessary to provide immunity against the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, according to a study published in Cell.
SCIENCE
dallassun.com

Study finds COVID-19 Omicron variant neutralized by booster dose

Washington [US], January 10 (ANI): The new COVID-19 Omicron variant is more transmissible than the Delta variant. However, its biological characteristics are still relatively unknown. The study about this variant has been published in the 'Nature Journal'. In South Africa, the Omicron variant replaced the other viruses within a few...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Resistant to Monoclonal Antibodies – But Neutralized by Vaccine Booster

The Omicron variant was detected for the first time in South Africa in November 2021 and has since spread to many countries. It is expected to become the dominant variant within a few weeks or months. Initial epidemiological studies show that the Omicron variant is more transmissible than the currently dominant virus (the Delta variant). It is capable of spreading to individuals who have received two vaccine doses and to previously infected individuals. Scientists from the Institut Pasteur and the Vaccine Research Institute, in collaboration with KU Leuven (Leuven, Belgium), Orléans Regional Hospital, Hôpital Européen Georges Pompidou (AP-HP), Inserm and the CNRS, studied the sensitivity of the Omicron variant to monoclonal antibodies used in clinical practice to prevent severe forms of the disease in people at risk, as well as to antibodies in the blood of individuals previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 or vaccinated. They compared this sensitivity with that of the Delta variant. The scientists demonstrated that Omicron is much less sensitive to neutralizing antibodies than Delta. The scientists then analyzed the blood of people who had received two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine. Five months after vaccination, the antibodies in the blood were no longer capable of neutralizing Omicron. This loss of efficacy was also observed in individuals who had been infected with SARS-CoV-2 within the past 12 months. Administering a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine or a single vaccine dose in previously infected individuals led to a significant increase in antibody levels that was sufficient to neutralize Omicron. Omicron is therefore much less sensitive to the anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies currently used in clinical practice or obtained after two vaccine doses.
SCIENCE
cheddar.com

U.S. Purchases 600K Doses of New Antibody Treatment Amid Omicron Surge

The United States purchased over 600,000 doses of a monoclonal antibody treatment from Glaxosmithkline and Vir Biotechnology, bringing the total worldwide doses purchased to 1.7 million. This comes as the country attempts to ramp up treatment options as cases of the omicron variant continue to surge. Dr. Asha Shah, Director of Infectious Diseases at Stamford Health joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
whtc.com

Union Pacific encourages employees to work from home through January

(Reuters) – U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp said it was encouraging employees to work from home until Jan. 30, as the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus forces companies to rethink bringing employees back to office. “We are still encouraging employees to report their vaccination status and get...
INDUSTRY
advisory.com

Pfizer's big bet: Up to 100M doses of an omicron booster

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna on Monday said they are actively developing a Covid-19 booster designed specifically for the omicron variant—but health experts question whether omicron-specific doses will be necessary by their estimated completion in March. Omicron-specific vaccines could be ready by March. As the omicron variant continues to spread—making up...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

