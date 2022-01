These days, it’s not often that a Nigerian can boast about being proud of their country’s leadership, but the recent face-off between the Nigerian government and Twitter has given me that rare opportunity.The social media platform deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari in June 2021, and was then officially banned in the country two days afterwards. Despite a global outcry, the Nigerian government stood its ground, lifting the ban only after it was satisfied that Twitter had met certain stipulated conditions. The showdown lasted 222 days. My country has shown the world that it will not be tossed around...

