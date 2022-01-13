Friday's girls' high school basketball matchup

FRIDAY'S GIRLS' BASKETBALL MATCHUP

Phalen Academy (4-3) at Lighthouse Christian (3-8)

GAME TIME: 7:30 p.m.

COACHES: Brian Brown, 13-42 in 3rd year at Lighthouse.

LAST OUTING: Phalen Academy at GEO Next Generation, Thursday. Lighthouse lost to Shoals, 57-29.

SERIES LAST 20 YEARS: No meetings.

OUTLOOK: Phalen, school from northeast Indianapolis, is 0-3 vs. IHSAA member schools this season. The Falcons are giving up just 24.6 ppg, having held three foes to 5, 10 and 11 points. They're led in scoring by 5-7 junior Jalisa Murry (11/3 ppg).

