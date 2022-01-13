Sick-outs due to COVID surge cause local businesses to scramble for supplies

As a rule, caregivers in the United States and most of the developed world take oxygen availability for granted. Oxygen orders are placed, and the patient receives the requested amount. However, as seen during the pandemic surges and in times of extreme demand, the ability of a healthcare system to supply the ordered amount of oxygen may be stressed to the point of failure. Rethinking both demand and supply is needed to help ensure an uninterrupted flow of oxygen. The purpose of this review is not to reassess studies determining oxygen necessity, but rather to provide a "playbook" to manage oxygen shortages to balance supply and demand.

