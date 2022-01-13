ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Sick-outs due to COVID surge cause local businesses to scramble for supplies

By Kristy Tamashiro
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

Some businesses said this is the worst surge of the COVID-19 pandemic to operate through so far. The days are long, staffing is short and so are the supplies.

WAAY-TV

Supply chain issues, COVID surge cause major delays in recycling pickup

Blue recycling bins are lining the streets of Huntsville, as major recycling delays have residents waiting weeks for pickup. "It's COVID related, it's supply chain related, everyone has the same issues," explains Doc Holladay, the executive director for Solid Waste Disposal Authority. The Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA) is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
beckershospitalreview.com

Oxygen demand and supply during a COVID-19 surge

As a rule, caregivers in the United States and most of the developed world take oxygen availability for granted. Oxygen orders are placed, and the patient receives the requested amount. However, as seen during the pandemic surges and in times of extreme demand, the ability of a healthcare system to supply the ordered amount of oxygen may be stressed to the point of failure. Rethinking both demand and supply is needed to help ensure an uninterrupted flow of oxygen. The purpose of this review is not to reassess studies determining oxygen necessity, but rather to provide a "playbook" to manage oxygen shortages to balance supply and demand.
PUBLIC HEALTH
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Businesses Struggling To Keep Doors Open Due To Sick Workers

El Paso businesses have been struggling to keep their doors open due to so many workers catching covid in the past few weeks. For the past few weeks, people have been waiting in line for hours at El Paso covid testing sites to see if they're positive for the virus. The number of positive cases has skyrocketed, with over 5,000 new cases reported by the City of El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma dialysis company scrambles for stock as COVID-19 surge affects supply chain

OKLAHOMA CITY (blackchronicle) – A local dialysis facility and provider for rural and critical access hospitals says it’s dealing with an unprecedented shortage of supplies from its distributor because of the recent surge in COVID-19. “It’s scary. I’m afraid. I am afraid,” said Leslie Whiles, co-owner of New Direction Home & Acute Dialysis. “What it will come down to is, ‘Why can’t you help me?’”
OKLAHOMA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

COVID surge causes meat prices to rise

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The prices of meat have skyrocketed during the beginning of the year and the owner of Burbage Meats says that price increase is due in large part to COVID. Burbage Meats co-owner, Scott Hodges, says this increase in meat prices is due to the recent COVID surge. “Historically,” Hodges said. “January, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WIBW

Medicine in short supply as colds, COVID surge

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - Whether it’s COVID-19 or just a common cold, more and more people are getting sick this week. As the first week of the year comes to an end, it doesn’t show signs of letting up quite yet. So many are feeling under the weather, demand for medicine is high, and your nearby pharmacy may be in short supply or out of what you need.
AUGUSTA, KS
WDIO-TV

What's in stock? Local businesses struggle to maintain snow supplies

With winter in the Northland comes snow - and with snow comes the need to clean it up. Local businesses say that keeping snow related inventory in stores has been a challenge. "Since that last snowstorm we had it has just gotten tremendous," said Roger Lundquist, co-owner of Superior's East End Hardware Hank. "It's been very difficult to keep product in stock."
DULUTH, MN
Kilgore News Herald

COVID-19 test shortage due to supply chain problems, surge in demand, health officials say

Virginia Health Department officials are blaming supply-chain disruptions and a surge in demand to explain the lack of easily accessible rapid COVID-19 testing for local health departments. In a call with reporters Tuesday morning, the department’s deputy director of epidemiology, Laurie Forlano, said the department is making progress in securing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
St. Louis American

Local hospitals halt elective surgeries due to COVID-19 surge

Due to the latest rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitals and emergency rooms are slammed. Dr. Robert Poirier, Washington University emergency medicine physician and clinical director of the Barnes-Jewish emergency department, talked about why getting testing at the ERs for asymptomatic and mild issues may be backing things up the system.
HEALTH SERVICES
Axios

Employers left scrambling as workers call in sick

Millions of Americans are calling in sick or isolating, leaving employers scrambling and forcing low-income workers to go without pay or risk going into work. Why it matters: The latest pandemic health crisis is undermining employers, draining the bottom line and risking reduced output. Industries with workers that can't do...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nhbr.com

Covid-19 is surging in New Hampshire. What has that meant for local businesses?

At the Carter Community Building Association in Lebanon, members looking to get some exercise can choose anything from swimming, cycling, to weightlifting. Membership still hasn’t reached pre-pandemic levels. But executive director Kerry Artman says that even with New Hampshire’s recent Covid case surge, the business has improved since 2020. The weather’s getting colder and new members are joining, she says.
LEBANON, NH
