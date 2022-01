Hotels can feel a bit impersonal and house rentals can be a lot of work. Bed and Breakfasts, however, offer all the comforts of home, with the bonus of an on-site host or hostess (whose entire mission is to make your stay as special as possible!). If you’re the kind of traveler who enjoys a homemade breakfast and interacting with new people, a bed and breakfast might just be just right for you.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO