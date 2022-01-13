Attorney ripped paper for its story on Raytheon donations — readers offer counterarguments

Gaming commission postpones review of Wynn Resorts project. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has postponed its review of a development that Wynn Resorts proposed for Everett, across Broadway from its Encore casino. The commission wants to determine whether the project, which would be connected by a walkway to the casino and include an 1,800-seat events venue, should be deemed part of the regulated gaming establishment. Rival theater operators have expressed concerns about the events venue, saying it goes against language in the state’s gambling law that bans theaters of that size from being built in casinos. Wynn contends that the property across the street is not part of the regulated casino site, but that issue may ultimately need to be decided by the gaming commission. Joe Delaney, chief of the commission’s community affairs division, told commissioners on Wednesday that Wynn “has decided to pause the permitting process for this development so that they can do some reevaluation on whether [it] is the best use for the site.” On Thursday, Wynn spokesman Michael Weaver said the company has not “paused the project at all, just the MGC stage of regulatory approval.” Weaver said this delay is part of a painstaking internal review effort to achieve the best possible project. Wynn also wants to build a restaurant and parking garage, and has long-term plans to develop two hotels next door to the project. — JON CHESTO.

EVERETT, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO