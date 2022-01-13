ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Attorney ripped paper for its story on Raytheon donations — readers offer counterarguments

Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the corporation, not the shareholder, that wields the power. Mark Twain is often credited with having observed that “America has the best government money can buy.” That corporations, through political action committees and lobbying, can concentrate funds and use them to influence not only who runs for office but also...

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Raytheon quietly resumed political donations to election deniers, report finds

Last January, as large swaths of the country rushed to denounce the insurrection, Raytheon and other corporations said they would pause political donations to lawmakers so they could chart a way forward in an upended political world. But a new report shows the Waltham defense juggernaut later resumed donations to...
WALTHAM, MA
Boston Globe

Gaming commission postpones review of Wynn Resorts project

Gaming commission postpones review of Wynn Resorts project. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has postponed its review of a development that Wynn Resorts proposed for Everett, across Broadway from its Encore casino. The commission wants to determine whether the project, which would be connected by a walkway to the casino and include an 1,800-seat events venue, should be deemed part of the regulated gaming establishment. Rival theater operators have expressed concerns about the events venue, saying it goes against language in the state’s gambling law that bans theaters of that size from being built in casinos. Wynn contends that the property across the street is not part of the regulated casino site, but that issue may ultimately need to be decided by the gaming commission. Joe Delaney, chief of the commission’s community affairs division, told commissioners on Wednesday that Wynn “has decided to pause the permitting process for this development so that they can do some reevaluation on whether [it] is the best use for the site.” On Thursday, Wynn spokesman Michael Weaver said the company has not “paused the project at all, just the MGC stage of regulatory approval.” Weaver said this delay is part of a painstaking internal review effort to achieve the best possible project. Wynn also wants to build a restaurant and parking garage, and has long-term plans to develop two hotels next door to the project. — JON CHESTO.
EVERETT, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
Benzinga

Anthony Scaramucci Is Making A $250M Bet On 'The Google' Of Crypto

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) Bull and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that his firm is investing heavily in Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) because he thinks the cryptocurrency will replace many of its competing blockchains. In a recent interview, he said that ALGO will challenge leading competitors in the crypto industry, just...
STOCKS
Boston Globe

Billions of dollars remain in federal COVID aid, but Omicron spurs calls for more help from Washington

WASHINGTON — With COVID-19 surging a year ago, Congress began working on its largest pandemic relief bill, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that was enacted in March. But with the Omicron variant now triggering record case numbers, nothing close to that scale is being considered, mainly because tens of billions of dollars from that first infusion — by design — remain available to tap into.
WASHINGTON STATE
Boston Globe

Russia issuing subtle threats that go far beyond a Ukraine invasion

VIENNA — No one expected much progress from this past week’s diplomatic marathon to defuse the security crisis that Russia has ignited in Eastern Europe by surrounding Ukraine on three sides with 100,000 troops and then, by the White House’s accounting, sending in saboteurs to create a pretext for invasion.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raytheon#The Boston Globe
Boston Globe

Evergrande reneges on multimillion-dollar pledge to Harvard-led COVID project, another stumble in its ties to school

A financially troubled Chinese real-estate developer has reneged on a major pledge to Harvard University, leaving a shortfall of millions of dollars for a major COVID-19 research effort involving hundreds of experts from academia and industry across Massachusetts. This is the second multimillion-dollar gift to Harvard that China Evergrande Group...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Boeing
Boston Globe

Credit reporting agencies responded to fewer complaints during the pandemic

The number of consumers in Massachusetts who complained to a federal regulatory agency that there were errors in their credit reports more than doubled during the pandemic. The surge in complaints — which is national in scope — is a likely byproduct of the economic upheaval of the pandemic, said Chi Chi Wu, a staff attorney at the Boston-based National Consumer Law Center who has coauthored previous analyses of the credit report industry.
BOSTON, MA
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week. Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported that the gasoline market is painting a picture of tight supplies this summer. Read full article here. Shale Titan...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy