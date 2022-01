Channel A has released new stills of Song Yoon Ah, Lee Sung Jae, and Jun So Min from “Show Window: The Queen’s House”!. In the previous episode, it was revealed that the person who stabbed Yoon Mi Ra (Jun So Min) at the wedding vow renewal ceremony was Shin Myung Seob (Lee Sung Jae). Yoon Mi Ra had made her entire life about Shin Myung Seob, so his betrayal causes her to lose the will to live. Shockingly, Han Sun Joo (Song Yoon Ah) makes her an offer: “Let’s end him. Shin Myung Seob.”

