PORTLAND, Ore. — High-speed internet used to be a luxury. Now, it’s a necessity for many who work from home, and once again, learn from home. “It's a priority of ours to make sure students remain connected to schools and you have to have internet access to do that," said Don Wolff, the technology leader with Portland Public Schools (PPS). "So those students that don't have it at home? We will certainly find a way to get them the connectivity that they need."

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO