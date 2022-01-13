ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Anger over Djokovic visa saga dominates conversations in Australia

By Kirsty Needham
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ow7lZ_0dkQd2mO00

SYDNEY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Should he stay or should he go? The fate of tennis star Novak Djokovic, who could get kicked out of Australia before he has a chance to defend his Australia Open grand slam title, has caught public imagination in the country like never before.

Australians' love of sport against support for the country's strict border controls, at a time of growing frustration over the government's handling of COVID-19, are fuelling animated conversations in coffee queues, front rooms and virtual workplaces.

Djokovic, the top seed and defending champion, has been included in the draw for the tournament. But Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is weighing exercising discretionary powers to revoke his visa for a second time because the government disputes the superstar's claim to have a medical exemption from the country's COVID-19 vaccination requirements. read more

"This visa (issue) is so difficult - but he can't stay," a young women said to the person next to her, the pair gripping coffee cups outside a cafe in Sydney on Thursday.

"How is it possible that an unvaccinated anti-vax tennis player is allowed into the country to ply his trade and wander freely while Australian police, doctors, nurses and many others are being sacked for a similar stance?" read a letter to the Australian newspaper, after a right-wing columnist had complained of Djokovic's "shabby treatment".

"Double Fault" and "The Joker's Unforced Errors" read the front page headlines in the top-selling tabloids in Sydney and Melbourne.

The Australian Open, which begins on Monday, traditionally dominates summer holiday television viewing in the sports-mad country.

Djokovic was released from immigration detention on Monday by a judge who overturned the government's initial cancellation of his visa on procedural grounds. If he stays, he will play unseeded fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in his opening round match on Monday or Tuesday.

Anger that an unvaccinated Djokovic could be allowed to play was summed up in a leaked video of a private conversation between two television newsreaders that has gone viral.

The Grand Slam champion was sneaky and lying, one said. The other said: "He is going to get away with it". read more

Those in the tennis ace's court include some members of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government, like former tennis pro John Alexander, who argued Djokovic should play.

Alexander said in a tweet the immigration minister's powers to cancel a visa, and overrule the court, were not designed to solve "the potential political problem of the day".

BIPARTISAN SUPPORT

Tough border policies have long been electorally popular, although criticised by refugee advocates. The Labor opposition aligned its border policy to the conservative Liberals in 2014, ditching a more compassionate approach to asylum seekers, to neutralise the election issue.

Even with a tennis star in the hot seat, that political tactic appears to be holding.

Australia is due to hold an election by May. Morrison's government had planned to campaign on its management of the COVID-19 pandemic, bolstered by strong border protection policies.

But the Omicron outbreak has seen cases soar, reaching a million cases over the past fortnight, just as quarantine restrictions were relaxed. The public mood has soured sharply over shortages of rapid antigen tests, queues for PCR testing and panic buying in supermarkets. read more

An Essential opinion poll in December showed Morrison's approval as prime minister falling to 45%, down 10 percentage points.

Morrison, who forged his political reputation as an immigration minister who was tough on borders by implementing a controversial policy of turning asylum seeker boats back at sea, in a Tweet linked the cancellation of Djokovic's visa as he arrived in Australia to government vigilance on strong borders.

But Morrison was silent in the days after the court ruling, and declined to directly comment when asked at a press conference on Thursday, only saying vaccination was a border requirement for visa holders to enter Australia.

The Labor party said those strong border policies were damaged by not stopping Djokovic, a known vaccine opponent, from being issued a visa in the first place.

A senior Liberal party official said Australia's immigration policy has always involved tough decisions to protect the national interest, even on the eve of an election.

The minister's power was included in the migration law to allow a "last resort decision" to avoid political embarrassment, he said.

Former department of immigration senior official Abul Rizvi told Reuters cancelling Djokovic's visa, and deporting him, would "look bad for the government" internationally.

He said this border controversy was different to those in the past: "This was driven entirely by the visceral reaction of parts of the Australian public to hearing that Mr Djokovic had been given a medical exemption to enter Australia."

Reporting by Kirsty Needham; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

Tsunami hits California with waves up to 4ft as Australia and Japan put on evacuation alert after Tonga volcano eruption

A TSUNAMI has slammed California with huge 4ft waves amid evacuation alerts in the US, Japan and Australia after a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga. It comes as waves of 2.7ft swept through the streets of the Pacific nation as locals scrambled to higher ground after the "violent" eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s controversial beliefs and why he is opposed to the vaccine

According to Novak Djokovic, one of the defining days of his career came in the summer of 2010. He had already won his first grand slam title, but a recurring shortness of breath was plaguing him in matches. To watch Djokovic now is to see one of the world’s most obstinately enduring athletes in action. He covers the tennis court with almost robotic efficiency, always two steps ahead of his flagging opponents. Back then, it was Djokovic who felt unusually jaded. On several occasions, in the heat of arduous matches, he even called for medical breaks out of fear...
TENNIS
Reuters

Djokovic flies out of Australia after losing court appeal

MELBOURNE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic flew out of Australia on Sunday after a court upheld the government's decision to cancel his visa, capping days of drama over the country's COVID-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status. The unanimous ruling by a three-judge Federal Court bench dealt...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Alex Hawke
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Piers Morgan celebrates as ‘cheat’ and ‘liar’ Novak Djokovic faces deportation after losing appeal

Piers Morgan has branded Novak Djokovic a “cheat” and a “liar” while celebrating his defeat over an appeal against cancelling his Australian visa.The Serbian now faces deportation from Australia with his hopes of defending his Australian Open title now in tatters.The 34-year-old was due to play his first-round match on Monday evening, but will now remain in detention ahead of deportation.And Morgan was quick to relish the decision by the Federal Court, with Chief Justice Allsop confirming the decision was reached “unanimously”.Morgan tweeted: “Covid rule cheat, immigration form liar and anti-vaxxer icon Novak Djokovic loses final appeal against deportation...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Visa#Immigration Policy#Australians#Serb
Tennis World Usa

Michael Phelps weighs in on Novak Djokovic controversy

Legendary American swimmer Michael Phelps was a guest on CNN and he was asked to give his thoughts on the Novak Djokovic situation. The Australian Open introduced mandatory vaccination for this year's event but Djokovic flew to Australia after being granted a medical exemption. Earlier this week, Djokovic confirmed that...
SPORTS
Us Weekly

Howard Stern Says ‘Joker’ Novak Djokovic Should Be Thrown the ‘F–k Out’ of Tennis Over Vaccination Scandal

Australian authorities revoked Novak Djokovic‘s visa on Friday, January 14, after the athlete admitted that there were “mistakes” on his travel declaration form. Djokovic’s lawyers said they would appeal the decision immediately, with the tennis star’s ability to play in the Australian Open now in jeopardy. The tournament is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 17.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Australian firm fires employee for leak of TV anchors' Djokovic rant

Jan 14 (Reuters) - An Australia-based media technology company has fired an employee accused of leaking a video of two television presenters privately criticising tennis player Novak Djokovic, whose Australian visa was cancelled on Friday. Ai-Media Technologies (AIM.AX), which provides captioning and transcription services, did not identify the employee. The...
TENNIS
TheConversationAU

Novak Djokovic has long divided opinion. Now, his legacy will be complicated even further

After a convoluted and shambolic visa approval process, followed by questions about his movements over the past month and the information provided to Australian border officials, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has cancelled Novak Djokovic’s visa. The decision is a major blow to Djokovic, who is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at 20 Grand Slam singles titles, the most ever by a male player. While his lawyers will attempt to challenge the latest visa cancellation, Djokovic is unlikely to chase history at his most successful Grand Slam tournament. The decision is also a blow to the Australian Open. With Federer...
TENNIS
The Guardian

Djokovic’s vaccine stance leaves him short of support from fellow players

It is 12 days (as of Sunday) since Novak Djokovic announced he would be flying to Australia, having been granted a medical exemption against the vaccine mandate required for all players who want to play the Australian Open. In that time, public opinion in Australia has veered between outrage that he should be given an exemption at all to dismay and embarrassment at the way their government has handled the entire thing, throwing Djokovic into a detention hotel and rescinding his visa for a second time.
TENNIS
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy