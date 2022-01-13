ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland Unified Students Plan Sickout Thursday, Call For More COVID Safety Measures

Cover picture for the articleStudent leaders in the Oakland Unified School District said...

whdh.com

Boston Public Schools superintendent says she suspects COVID-19 vaccines will be required for students at some point

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius discussed the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students during a school committee meeting Wednesday. When asked about vaccine mandates by School Committee Member Lorena Lopera, Cassellius responded by saying education officials are waiting for more clearance regarding vaccinating children.
CBS Philly

8 Philadelphia Schools Shifting To Virtual Learning Through Jan. 21 Due To COVID-Related Staff Shortages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  COVID-19 is still impacting classes for thousands of kids in Philadelphia. Students from at least eight city schools will spend next week learning virtually. The district announced the closures are due to staff shortages. Last week, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers urged its members to write letters to Mayor Jim Kenney and the school board to demand various resources to help them navigate through teaching in the pandemic.  Click here to see the list of schools.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Public Schools Announces COVID Policy Changes As Dozens Of Schools Remain In Virtual Instruction

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools reduced its quarantine time to five days for students and staff as dozens of schools remain in temporary virtual instruction. The changes follow Centers for Disease Control and Maryland Department of Health guidance, a school district announcement stated. Sixty-five schools in Baltimore City were in a temporary virtual instruction mode on Friday, representing about 40% of the district’s schools. Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School juniors Keith Helfer and Summer Hubbard told WJZ students are on the verge of walkouts. “I guess paranoia would almost be the word to describe it,” said Helfer. “A virtual option would help...
BALTIMORE, MD
wshu.org

Teachers and school staff plan action to encourage stronger school COVID safety measures

Teachers and school staff in Connecticut will wear black Wednesday to call for stronger COVID-19 protections in the classroom. The campaign is called Blackout for Safe Schools. It’s led by a coalition of unions representing more than 60,000 public school employees in Connecticut. They said they need more N95 masks and testing kits, and flexibility in allowing for short-term remote learning.
CONNECTICUT STATE

