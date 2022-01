In a WYFF News 4 story, Ken Kolb, Furman University professor and chair of the sociology department, unpacks why grocery store shelves are often sparsely populated. He said any number of factors can contribute to a kink in the supply chain – the omicron variant being one. “There’s just so many people involved in getting products from A to B to C to Z that if there’s any one person who calls in sick because their kid’s school got canceled or for whatever reason, even if they show up to work late – that could disrupt the chain,” Kolb said.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO