SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Citing a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant in Sonoma County, health officials announced restrictions on some large gatherings and urged people to travel only when necessary for the next month. UPDATE: Sonoma County Business Owners Worried About Impact of New Health Order Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase issued an order prohibiting large gatherings of more than 50 people indoors and more than 100 people outdoors where social distancing can’t be maintained. The order is in effect from 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12 and is scheduled to continue through February 11. ALSO READ: Full...

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO