AUSTIN, Texas - It was a dream trip to Ireland. A holiday adventure to the Emerald Isle for Austin mom Randi Harris and her daughter Brianna Branscomb. "Oh, it was magical. I mean, Ireland is beautiful, we got to see the Cliffs of Moher, and we drove the Ring of Kerry, which is just, you know, stop after stop of breathtaking views, and we got to go and kiss the Blarney stone," said Harris.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO