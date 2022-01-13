ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jungo Announces VuDrive A Complete AI Video Telematics Solution

Cover picture for the articleJungo a global supplier of in-cabin sensing AI software, and a leading DMS supplier, introduces VuDrive, a complete aftermarket solution for fleets, Telematic Service Providers (TSPs) and distributors, providing camera-based driver monitoring, road risk analysis, video recording and cloud services. Based on Jungo’s award-winning and patented CoDriver AI software,...

