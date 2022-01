The first date is always a pulling-teeth kind of affair. At best, it’s a boring coffee where maybe you swap astrological signs and a little sexual tension. Or maybe it’s a romantic hike that ends in an emergency helicopter rescue. The pandemic ushered in the era of the Zoom date, which, no, thank you. Try getting locked inside a blind date’s house for days during a COVID lockdown.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO